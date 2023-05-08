To Hold a Coronation, Britain Suppressed Free Speech. That’s Insane.

Smith’s group received advance police permission to hold a rally in Trafalgar Square, which is situated along a bend in the parade route and is the traditional site of protest in London. “We will be loud, visible, and unmissable,” Smith promised on April 15, adding, “we fully expect the police to live up to their assurances that the protest will be allowed to carry on.” But at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday—before the protest even started, and nearly three hours before the royal procession began—Smith was picked up along with five other Republic organizers and detained nearly 16 hours. The police also seized hundreds of placards lettered “NOT MY KING” and arrested the 46 others.

Not all those arrested were planning to participate in Republic’s anti-monarchy protest. Eighteen were with a group called Animal Rising, 14 were with a group called Just Stop Oil, and nine were not known to be part of any group. The latter two groups (unlike Republic) have a history of law-breaking. Animal Rising occupies racetracks to prevent horse races. There are laws against that (though with seven horses dead in the run-up to the Kentucky Derby, I find it harder to refute this moral challenge). Just Stop Oil are those jerks who try to curb greenhouse emissions by vandalizing works of art, which is obviously illegal (and also politically stupid, because it pisses off the group’s natural allies among the cultural elite).

Perhaps, in coming days, we’ll learn that Animal Rising and Just Stop Oil were planning to do something tangibly illegal in relation to Charles’s coronation. We haven’t so far, though. Just Stop Oil stated that “no disruptive action was planned,” Animal Rising similarly said it had “no plans to disrupt the coronation,” and we have yet to see any evidence to the contrary. Indeed, the only suggestion thus far that anybody planned to disrupt the royal procession is that three people were arrested (and later released on bail) for carrying noisy “rape alarms” that police believe were intended to frighten the horses. Perhaps the accusation is true. If it isn’t, though, let me extend my congratulations to whichever public relations genius conceived this appeal to the traditionally English preference for equine beings over human ones.