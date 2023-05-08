To Hold a Coronation, Britain Suppressed Free Speech. That’s Insane.

Of the 52 who were jailed, the Metropolitan Police said, 32 were picked up “on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance,” including, according to The Independent’s Lizzie Deardon, all six of the Republic protesters; five protesters from Just Stop Oil; and 14 protestors from Animal Rising.

The common-law concept of creating a public nuisance was developed back in the twelfth century to prevent the blockage of waterways. An analogy might therefore be drawn to interrupting a royal procession. (Though God knows we all need water transportation far more than we need kings.) But interrupting the coronation parade is something all three groups said they weren’t going to do. The common-law prohibition against creating a public nuisance was never intended to inhibit speech—for instance, waving a sign that says NOT MY KING, or wearing a t-shirt that says JUST STOP OIL. Just Stop Oil says 20 of its supporters were arrested for doing no more than that.

England’s legal basis for busting protesters over conspiring to cause a public nuisance was created in 2022. In horrified response to Black Lives Matter and other street protests, the Tory government expanded police powers to shut down demonstrations. Where previously police had to show that failing to arrest a demonstrator might result in “serious public disorder, serious damage to property, or serious disruption to the life of the community,” under the new law it was sufficient to show that said demonstrator was “intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance” (italics mine). This was sold as a “simplification” of criminal law, but it was really a law that made it easier to suppress free speech.