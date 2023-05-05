Laugh All You Want at King Charles, But He Will Wield Very Real Power

Yes, yes, yes, the British will say, but that’s all just a big show. They insist that they have an unwritten constitution—which is a polite way of saying that they have no constitution at all—and that under its terms, the king is a powerless figurehead. This is only half-true. Parliament has an arrangement of sorts with the British monarchy. I will call it the Arrangement out of respect for British historians, who love doing things like that—the Heptarchy, the Anarchy, the Restoration, the Glorious Revolution, the Abdication and so on. Under the Arrangement, the king will exercise all but the most mundane of his royal powers only as the prime minister sees fit. In return for this, Parliament will not execute the king for high treason, as it did to Charles I in 1649, or replace him with a more pliable member of his family, as it did to James II in 1688.

The Arrangement, in its broadest form, has remained more or less intact since James II. No British monarch has vetoed an act of Parliament since Queen Anne declined to sign a Scottish militia bill in 1708, and even that was at the government’s request. No British monarch has fired a prime minister since 1834, implicitly leaving that decision up to either Parliament or the British electorate thereafter. Thanks to the Arrangement, Britain’s kings and queens have dutifully intervened on the prime minister’s side in constitutional crises, most famously in 1911 when Edward VII helped the Liberals break the House of Lords’ power to reject bills from the Commons.

But to say that the king has no power or influence is not quite accurate. For one thing, he retains personal control over the Duchy of Lancaster, which began as a feudal estate in medieval times and now resembles an investment portfolio. Its holdings include real estate, farms, historical buildings, and other revenue-producing assets. His son William owns the Duchy of Cornwall, a similar enterprise that provides him with income independent of Parliament. These bodies are different from the Crown Estate, which is owned by the monarchy as an institution and sends its revenues directly to the Treasury. For some Britons, Charles and William aren’t just tabloid figures. They are also landlords.