Midcentury Modern Furniture Owes Its Popularity to the Welfare State

Praise of Danish design mounted quickly in the US through exhibitions, magazine articles, and word-of-mouth. Taft relates how Wegner was approached by a members-only club in Chicago in 1949 hoping to acquire 400 chairs, a number far beyond the capacity of the Copenhagen workshop that produced them. Danish chairs became a bragging right with devotees memorizing the shapes and mentally cataloging the available colors of upholstery. The appetite for Scandi furniture was so voracious that knock-offs proliferated. Genuine producers began affixing metal plates, stamps, and brands to the underside of their furniture. One would not be surprised to see their dinner guest surreptitiously peering under the Chieftain looking for where the wood had been marked by a hot iron in the Danish workshop.

The heyday of artisan furniture, however, was brief. Keeping production in Denmark, or even in Scandinavia, did not last long. In 1951, Juhl began designing for Baker, a furniture company from Michigan; the idea was to sell his designs to a larger mass market by scaling-up production. Yet it was never clear how the level of quality could be maintained outside of the Scandinavian welfare state with its unique compromises between government, industry, and labor. In an American mass market, it would be difficult to make elegant joinery using Fordist production techniques (and to pay artisan wages to assembly line workers). As the scale of production increased, it was more difficult to maintain the myth of “Nordic naturalness” and wood forms that represented a closeness to nature. In fact, even the teak was being supplanted by razor thin slices of rosewood pasted onto furniture facades.

Meanwhile, loose legal protections for furniture design meant that fakes and copies proliferated. Well-heeled tourists in Copenhagen could visit the immense furniture showroom Den Permanente near the central station to see authentic Juhls and Wegners, but they could also saunter over to Tidens Møbler, a store that “offered copies that looked nearly as good” at a steep markdown. “And when exported to America, both the real thing and the copy could legitimately be labeled ‘Made in Denmark.’” Even more alarmingly, American companies were making fake Danish furniture of lesser quality and at lower prices. Some of these businesses still exist today because of their successful foray into mid-century design.