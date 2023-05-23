Midcentury Modern Furniture Owes Its Popularity to the Welfare State

The Chieftain and the Chair: The Rise of Danish Design in Postwar America by Maggie Taft Buy on Bookshop

The Wegner chair is one of two pieces that Maggie Taft considers in her new book The Chieftain and the Chair: The Rise of Danish Design in Postwar America. The other is the Chieftain chair designed by Finn Juhl. Together, the two seem to capture two different forms of aspiration. While the round chair is understated and unassuming, the Chieftain, as the name suggests, is the boss’s chair for relaxing: large, sunk deep down to the floor, and featuring curved black leather arm pads on the horizontal rests that form a right angle with the back of the chair. Thin teak wood diagonals support the large leather seat creating what Taft calls “a floating effect.” The two chairs were also created by very different men: Juhl was an architect with a coveted degree from the Royal Danish Academy and a Dean at a local college. Wegner apprenticed as a cabinetmaker before making his way to Copenhagen to be a designer; he had more in common with the artisans who made the chairs than with the illustrious architects who taught industrial design.

The most famous Scandi furniture now comes in flat packs, bought cheaply with a stop-off to the cafeteria for a helping of frozen meatballs with lingonberry jam. But the original appeal of Danish furniture was deeper: It promised craftsmanship at a time of ramped-up assembly line production and the pared-down aesthetic of natural wood when the space age look of new materials was ascendant. As Taft shows, these qualities were closely linked to Danish political culture in the postwar years—to its progressive thinking, vibrant democratic principles, and above all its emerging welfare state.

American consumers had begun to take an interest in Danish designers as early as the 1920s. The Brooklyn Museum showed Danish art and interior design in 1929 and Copenhagen furniture makers were involved in the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. But it was after World War II that Danish furniture really became popular in the United States. The market for high-end furniture was somewhat limited in Europe, where countries ravaged and depleted by war were slowly building up from the rubble. Danes, and other Scandinavian furniture retailers, sensed an opportunity in the U.S., where disposable income flowed more freely. Postwar America was hungry for couches, chairs, tables, and bureaus to stick inside the many Levittown-like developments springing up.

