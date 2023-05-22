Succession at Last Found Its Moral Center

The pandemic delayed the show’s third season by a year, and when it returned in the fall of 2021, everything had changed. The post-Trump era (at least in media circles, Joe Biden’s presidency seems to define the times less than his predecessor’s long shadow) has been characterized by a pervasive nihilism, a sense that things cannot in fact get better, a retreat on every front. A Democratic White House has come too late to stop the right-wing, openly corrupt Supreme Court from rolling back abortion rights by decades; deep-blue cities that suggested an openness to abolishing the police after the George Floyd protests have instead doubled down on carceral justice; Republican politicians who openly abetted an insurgency against the constitutional order have faced no meaningful consequences; The New York Times keeps Just Asking Questions about trans lives. Many of the young progressives who made names for themselves in the Trump era are still doing good work, but an uncomfortable number have made rightward pivots, or found themselves tarnished by scandal, or simply pulled back from politics altogether. The media environment has only grown more hostile; the 2019 episode of Succession in which Kendall shutters a traffic-chasing, millennial-oriented digital media company called Vaulter felt all too real at the time, and even more so today as BuzzFeed News closes down and Vice files for bankruptcy, “smart brevity” that insults readers’ intelligence proliferates across media, and Elon Musk rapidly erodes whatever value Twitter once had. The lefty media happy hours I used to attend in the East Village, which got far too much media coverage back in 2018 and 2019, have ultimately yielded cringeworthy results, but there was at least a pretense of idealism in them that you won’t find at today’s Thought Criminal gatherings or Dimes Square superspreader parties.

Speaking of Dimes Square, that unpleasant scene’s defining “It” girl, Red Scare’s Dasha Nekrasova, had a minor role throughout Succession’s third season. Her actual performance was forgettable, and she’s nowhere to be seen in season 4, but that she was cast at all speaks to how closely Succession follows and panders to media discourse. Maybe it also explains why the third season, though as well-made and diverting as any other, strayed far from the moralistic undercurrent that was present throughout the first two seasons and that returned with a vengeance in the final episodes of the fourth. To jaded Succession-watchers in the media, it was possible to believe that the retreat from moralism was permanent, a sober assessment of the industry zeitgeist. Maybe the writers intended it as such at the time. When Kendall finally breaks down at the end of the third season and admits to his siblings that he killed a waiter, their reaction is so glib and nonplussed that the audience might reasonably share it; after all, that was two seasons prior, it was an accident, and we’re still following the Roys, so why should we even care? Why should a little thing like guilt over vehicular manslaughter distract us from Tuscan landscapes and the schemes within schemes culminating in Tom Wambsgans’s (Matthew MacFadyen) shocking betrayal of Shiv? For the show’s rare critics, the de-emphasis on morality must have come as both vindication and relief: Maybe Succession was just entertainment, fun to live-tweet and recap but ultimately meaningless, and unworthy of mentioning in the same breath as, say, The Sopranos.

But as the fourth season winds down, Succession is making a case that the banal evil of wealthy media elites actually does matter, and that a world of human consequences exists beyond the fashionable cynicism of the 2020s. In the third-to-last episode, the Roys use ATN’s election night coverage to help secure a legally dubious win for Mencken—who, in his chilling victory speech, channels not so much Trump as the young generation of savvier alt-right sociopaths vying to inherit Trump’s GOP. With the very arguable exception of Roman, none of the Roys’ actions are rooted in avowed ideological sympathy for Mencken’s platform but rather in short-term, narrow self-interest and a callous disregard for the real-world impact of a Mencken administration—a disregard that in Kendall’s case extends to the safety of his own estranged children.