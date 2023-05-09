Cars Are Deadly Weapons

Where other governments have taken steps to protect pedestrians and cyclists—demanding certain design changes to reduce injury and increase visibility, building in bike lanes and cutting speed limits—federal safety ratings for cars focus on protecting those inside vehicles, not outside. U.S. cars, meanwhile, are getting bigger and deadlier. While massive trucks and SUVs are sold with the promise of protecting passengers and their families, the kind of higher, heavier vehicles that now make up some 80 percent of new car sales in the U.S. are more likely to cause traumatic head and chest injuries upon impact. Reduced visibility means they are more likely to hit pedestrians while at an intersection. A study released earlier this month from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that SUVs cause more severe injuries to bikers. Electric vehicles, troublingly, trend even heavier thanks to the weight of their batteries. Smaller ones are a small minority of those that qualify for the full slate of federal incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Whether what happened in Brownsville was a deliberate attack or a tragic accident is important to determine. The broader trend of vehicular deaths is important regardless. Though there’s an increasingly willingness among Democratic politicians in the wake of mass shootings to discuss the dangers of proliferating military-style weapons, mounting car-related fatalities haven’t prompted a national reckoning with the spread of vehicles inspired by battlefields.

Cars occupy a blindspot in our national psyche, thanks in part to just how ubiquitous and necessary they are. Rather than calling for common sense reforms that might place limits on gargantuan cars, the White House has made them a star player in its approach to climate policy. GM’s 9,000 pound electric Hummer—too expensive to qualify for IRA tax credits, with a battery that weighs as much as a Honda Civic—has gotten star treatment from both the Department of Energy and Joe Biden, who took one for a well-publicized joyride last year. Just two sedans currently qualify for full electric vehicle tax credits furnished the IRA, and one was just cancelled; new federal spending on public transit is comparatively modest.