Survivors of the 2011 Debt Limit Showdown Say This Time Is Worse

“We have a weaker speaker in the House. We have more members in the Republican caucus in the House that seem willing to allow us to default,” Van Hollen said. “In terms of similarities, yes, there are some, but I’m much more worried.”

Moreover, McConnell has thus far expressed unwillingness to engage directly in negotiations, arguing that any agreement needs to be hammered out between Biden and McCarthy. “I don’t think Senator McConnell wants to undercut the House,” GOP Senator John Cornyn told me, identifying that dynamic as a major change between 2011 and the current situation. “I think what’s going to happen is President Biden is going to have to cave, but we’re going to have a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth in the interim.”

But the most significant difference between the current stalemate and that of 12 years ago may be increased political polarization. In recent years, Republican elected officials have moved further to the right than Democrats have to the left. “The brinkmanship, this go-around, is lining up to be as chaotic, if not more, than the 2011 debt limit debate,” said Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “The nation’s politics are more fractured today than they were a decade or so ago.”