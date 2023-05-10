Survivors of the 2011 Debt Limit Showdown Say This Time Is Worse

Twelve years after a Democratic president and a divided Congress reached that agreement, a similar dynamic has complicated the debt limit discussion. A newly emboldened House Republican majority, led by a speaker under pressure from his right flank—John Boehner in 2011, Kevin McCarthy today—is insisting that his conference cannot support raising the debt limit without spending cuts. President Joe Biden, who as vice president negotiated the 2011 agreement with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, wants the cap to be lifted without any caveats and with any discussion on spending cuts to be separately tied to budget negotiations.

With only a few weeks until June, when the Treasury Department predicts the U.S. will hit the limit, the two parties remain at loggerheads. Biden, McCarthy, McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met for a largely unproductive discussion on Tuesday, leaving the Oval Office with entrenched positions and a pledge to convene again at the end of the week. “Everybody in this meeting reiterated the positions they were at,” McCarthy said after the meeting. “I didn’t see any new movement.”

There are some key differences between the current situation and the crisis in 2011. McCarthy, who underwent 15 votes to be elected speaker, is contending with a five-seat majority, rather than the 35-seat margin that Boehner enjoyed. Senator Chris Van Hollen, who served as the ranking member of the House Budget Committee during the 2011 impasse, told me that he saw some similarities but called it a “more dangerous situation.”