The Ingenious Lawsuit That Could Break the Debt Ceiling Impasse

NAGE’s gambit is a long shot, but if it works it will require Biden to ignore the debt ceiling and carry on business as normal. The twist is that NAGE, which was the second national union to endorse Biden in 2020 and which, as recently as May 1, re-endorsed him for 2024, is suing Biden and his Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, in federal court. It’s an unusual way to show affection. But NAGE is arguing that the executive branch is barred by the Constitution from lifting a finger to plan contingencies should the debt limit be reached (possibly as early as June 1). That’s because Congress never directed it by statute to do so. And because it never did that, the debt limit itself is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

McCarthy doesn’t want to raise the debt ceiling without making huge budget cuts unacceptable to Biden, to the Democratic Senate, and to McCarthy’s own House caucus, which narrowly passed McCarthy’s draconian debt ceiling bill only on his explicit promise that it would never, ever become law. I suggested last week that Biden should present McCarthy with some minor spending concessions as a down payment on budget negotiations to commence after passage of a clean debt ceiling bill. Should McCarthy tell Biden to pound sand, I advised, Biden could give a prime-time TV speech saying Congress refused to pay its own bills, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s proviso that “the validity of the public debt … shall not be questioned” and that he, Biden, was powerless to resolve this because he doesn’t have power of the purse. Only the deadbeat Congress has that.

Biden didn’t follow my advice, but NAGE came up with a better strategy similarly focused on Congress’s power of the purse. The lawsuit asks the court to order Yellen and Biden to stop making contingency plans in the event that the so-called “x-date” arrives and to ignore all this debt-limit nonsense entirely—not because that’s sound governance (though it is) but because doing anything else would be an unconstitutional power grab, akin to what Richard Nixon tried in 1973 and Donald Trump tried (by withholding military aid to Ukraine) in 2019.