Here’s Why Team Biden Is Going All In on Kamala Harris

The Republican Party sinks deeper and deeper into unfounded conspiracy theories and fringe personalities, and now will likely be nominating a legally official sexual abuser. But Biden, at 80, is still facing a tough reelection fight. His approval ratings hover at around 40 percent. Harris’s aren’t much better (although a smaller percentage disapprove of her). But among constituencies that are at the core of the Democratic Party, the vice president is in good shape. Among Black voters, she’s above water with a 64 percent approval rating, a May 2 Economist/YouGov poll found.

White House and campaign officials stress that the campaign will continue to address the major driving force behind Biden’s 2020 run: the fragile state of American democracy and the Trumpian threat. Gun control will also play a role. Yet there is a widespread expectation among party Democrats that the economy won’t be central to Biden’s campaign. That’s despite some private grumbling from elected Democrats who wish Biden and his team would do more to convince the public that Biden administration legislation on the economy and Americans’ pocketbooks is worth touting. All this was very noticeably absent from the announcement video, which didn’t mention a single legislative accomplishment or the creation of 12.5 million jobs. But with inflation still looming and nearly half of voters thinking the country is in a recession, the Biden White House clearly doesn’t want to declare “mission accomplished” on the economy.

The early signs of Harris’s prominent role underscore how the Democratic Party is increasingly focusing on two strategies: turning out Black women and emphasizing abortion. Those are also two areas where Harris is seen as a particularly effective champion. “I hope we see her doing what she has done so effectively,” said Democratic strategist Karen Finney. “I’ll use 2022 as a model. She traveled all over the country. She helped energize and increase turnout with our base. She reached out and did events with young voters. She’s very popular with young voters. She was very effective at reaching women and people of color, particularly Black folks. That is really the core of the Democratic Party.”