Here’s Why Team Biden Is Going All In on Kamala Harris

Harris is scheduled to travel to Georgia on Friday, where she will headline the Democratic Party’s Georgia Spring Soiree. She will also do a Biden Victory Fund event in Atlanta. Later this month she’s the commencement speaker at West Point’s graduation. So that’s first a battleground state with a large African American population that will be crucial next November and, second, a well-attended speech in front of a bunch of young cadets in uniform.

Harris has embraced her role as, in the words of NBC, the “top White House messenger” on the abortion fight. Last month she convened a White House task force that produced a set of proposals on privacy related to abortion. And whereas with some topics, like immigration, Harris has fumbled in front of the press with that near-disastrous trip to the border, on abortion she’s been out front. “The cynical view is when you’re running an 80-year-old candidate, it’s not a bad idea to run out the younger person in terms of the visuals. But beyond that she symbolizes a lot of what the party is going to need in terms of the constituencies that they need to inspire,” said Steve Phillips, the founder of the Democracy in Color political media organization.

It’s easy to see why Democrats would focus on abortion in future elections after 2022. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, “at least half of Democratic voters, first time voters, younger women voters” all said that the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade impacted their voting decision in the midterms and motivated them to turn out to vote. That analysis found 47 percent of those surveyed said the ruling had a “major impact on which candidates they” supported in the midterms. And the outcome was clear. Everyone was expecting a Democratic bloodbath, but in the end the Republicans just barely took the House and Democrats held the Senate and won some gubernatorial races that seemed impossible.