Republicans Finally Admit They Have No Incriminating Evidence on Joe Biden
A 65-page report, a press conference, and nothing to show for it.
Republicans’ big investigation into the Biden family has revealed … not a lot.
The House GOP accused Joe Biden and his family on Wednesday of engaging in business with foreign entities—but were unable to provide any actual evidence linking the president to any wrongdoing.
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer released a 65-page memo detailing a sprawling investigation into Biden and some of his relatives, particularly his son Hunter Biden. Nowhere in the massive document was there a specific allegation of a crime committed by Biden or any of his relatives.
During a press conference explaining the investigation, Comer was asked if he had evidence directly linking Biden to corruption. The Kentucky Republican hemmed and hawed but ultimately admitted he didn’t.
The memo accuses the Biden family of involvement in a “scheme to peddle influence” in Romania from 2015–2017, as well as financial dealings with individuals in China. Hunter Biden’s name comes up repeatedly. But the memo contains scant details of all of these alleged dealings, nor does it contain any evidence that any laws were broken or that Biden was involved in his son’s Chinese business.
Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee slammed Comer for having “failed to provide factual evidence to support his wild accusations about the President.”
“He continues to bombard the public with innuendo, misrepresentations, and outright lies, recycling baseless claims from stories that were debunked years ago,” Raskin said in a statement.
Since taking control of the House of Representatives, Republicans have been obsessed with trying to dig up dirt on the Biden family instead of actually governing. The United States is weeks away from defaulting on its debt, but the GOP is apparently more concerned with wild goose chases.