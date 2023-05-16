For most of the past several generations, Democrats and Republicans alike embraced the idea that the primary purpose of education was to prepare people for jobs, and by extension address the nation’s deepening economic inequality. But while both parties advanced this narrative, it was the Democrats who fell hardest for what historian Jon Shelton calls the “education myth.” In their transition from Roosevelt’s New Deal coalition to Bill Clinton’s New Democrats, the party gave up its historical support for unionism and redistribution and became enamored with the idea that a rising tide of education would lift all boats. By the time of Barack Obama’s presidency, it was a party mantra that schooling—with a particular emphasis on obtaining college degrees—was the solution for economic insecurity.

But even as Democrats talked about education more and more, their understanding of why we have public schools in the first place continued to narrow. Lost in all the rhetoric about “ladders of opportunity” and “college and career readiness” was any larger sense of civic and democratic purpose. Education, as Democrats framed it, was good for one thing and one thing alone: getting a job.

Losing the plot has been disastrous for Democrats. Beginning in the 1980s, Democrats began to hemorrhage working-class voters without college degrees. Their message—that blue-collar workers simply needed more education, at a time when jobs were disappearing and wages were declining—rang as oblivious and insulting. But it also had serious consequences for K-12 and higher education. The nation’s schools were blamed for failing to blunt the impact of globalization and prepare American’s for “twenty-first century demands.” Meanwhile, colleges and universities became the target of right-wing ire for their association with elite Democrats whose only anti-poverty policy was college for all.