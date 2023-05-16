Biden is right to recognize the waning appeal of such extreme rhetoric with voters as an opportunity for Democrats. According to a recent Fox News poll, a majority of Americans now view book banning in schools as a major problem. Another poll found deep concern among independent voters over Republican bans on teaching accurate history in the public schools. According to that survey, independents are as fearful of such policies as they are of cuts to Social Security and Medicare or a national ban on abortion.



During the 2022 midterms, Republican gubernatorial candidates who ran on school culture-war platforms lost in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Their radical claims about “indoctrination” in the public schools failed to resonate with ordinary voters, most of whom maintain relatively high levels of confidence in teachers. And during this spring’s election cycle, culture-war candidates for school board, including those backed by conservative advocacy groups like Moms for Liberty and the 1776 PAC, largely flamed out, in part because voters increasingly associate the rhetoric of “parental rights” with censorship and intolerance.

It isn’t enough, though, for Democrats to link the GOP and its standard-bearers to book banning, as pollster Celinda Lake recently predicted that Democratic candidates will be doing “up and down the ticket.” To win the issue, they also need to remind Americans what education is good for. Yes, it can create economic opportunity. But our education system has long done so much more. Schools serve as anchors of local communities, especially for rural voters who have long felt ignored by Democrats. Schools prepare students for the responsibilities of life in a democracy—training that is badly needed in these days of civic fragmentation. And schools are places where all young people, regardless of family circumstances, receive relatively equal treatment; they are our strongest commitment to the promise of an equal society.