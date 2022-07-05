The Supreme Court’s Holy War Against Public Schools

One interpretation of Kennedy and Carson is that the court privileged free exercise, the freedom of individual believers, over disestablishment. Or, as legal scholar Micah Schwartzman put it, re-upping his pithy tweet from 2020, “So … the Establishment Clause violates the Free Exercise Clause. That’s the tweet?” Sotomayor sees it similarly. In her Kennedy dissent, she argued that the court’s decision—siding with the coach—“elevates one individual’s interest in personal religious exercise, in the exact time and place of that individual’s choosing, over society’s interest in protecting the separation between church and state, eroding the protection for religious liberty for all.” Again, we need to think more about why an individual’s interest trumped the interests of broader society. Free exercise superseding disestablishment, one clause canceling out the other, is but one instance of many where courts have recognized certain individual rights and privileges while stripping down public institutions and encouraging private interest to trample any robust notion of the public good.



Public schools hold a prominent place in the history of establishment clause jurisprudence, but they hold less and less of a place in American society and in the lives of students. According to a recent study, only 68 percent of Gen Z students are enrolled in a traditional public school (and 13 percent are in public charter schools). This represents a decline in overall public school enrollment, and a shift from public to charter schools, marking education’s latecomer status to the privatization of public goods. (Not everyone thinks this is a bad thing.) It is worth noting that Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s secretary of education and a longtime champion of school privatization and opponent of public schools, wrote an amicus brief in support of Coach Kennedy.



“So … the Establishment Clause violates the Free Exercise Clause. That’s the tweet?”

Ideally, public schools serve the public good. In theory, there are fewer barriers to enter public schools than private schools. As Chief Justice John Roberts writes in his opinion for Carson: “private schools are different by definition because they do not have to accept all students. Public schools generally do.” A history of segregation, redlining, and income disparity has meant that all public schools are not equal. Predominantly white schools are consistently better funded than schools with predominantly students of color. Moreover, Black students face arrests at a higher rate than white students, which not only criminalizes Black students but is sure to make learning more difficult.