Republicans’ Anti-Trans Assault Has an Achilles Heel

Fuller, now serving in the state senate, reintroduced his ban on gender-affirming care for minors, this time as SB 99. When the bill was debated in the house judiciary committee, and the bill’s supporters likened gender-affirming care to “slicing up children” and “mutilation,” Zephyr was there to object to their rhetoric. “There are members on this committee who have had procedures that are being described here,” she countered. This was a rare moment—when these bills come up in almost every other state legislature, no trans legislator is there to contest their claims. Still, the rhetoric demonizing gender-affirming care was permitted by the Republican committee chair (who is also the House speaker’s mother). Claims of “mutilation” were acceptable because it was, she said, “some people’s opinion as to what’s happening.” When Zephyr later said to the supporters of Fuller’s bill, “I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” the Freedom Caucus tellingly called this not just “hateful rhetoric,” but “unmistakable evidence of a desire for some to engage in violence over political beliefs.” On April 28, two days after Zephyr was censured, Governor Gianforte signed SB 99 into law.

Had the rise in anti-trans rhetoric and harassment, part of an ongoing post-2020 radicalization of the Republican party, really transformed state legislatures so much, in two years? In 2021, 154 anti-LGBTQ bills were proposed across state legislatures; by May 2023, it would climb to 417. Republicans’ appetite for criminalizing trans people was increasing, too—from 55 percent opposing and 38 percent supporting bans on gender-affirming care for minors in April 2021, to 35 percent opposing and 63 percent supporting such bans in 2023. Republicans saying they thought acceptance of trans people had gone “too far” rose to 56 percent in 2022, according to an NBC poll This April, when NBC polled Republicans again, 79 percent said acceptance of trans people had gone “too far.” This is out of step with the general public, who other polls showed oppose this legislation and largely support anti-discrimination laws to protect trans people.

Montana now joins more than a dozen states that have passed gender-affirming care bans in 2023. Its passage was less an indication of Fuller having won over his party than a sign that he along with other Montana Republicans are benefitting from national efforts to demonize trans people—and, specifically, efforts that portray trans acceptance as a sign of democracy’s failure and America’s decline. You can see expression of that in Rosendale’s remarks at the launch of the Montana Freedom Caucus about the “radical left” who want to “destroy our families” and “brainwash our children.” It’s there, too, in Fuller’s lambasting a local LGBTQ support and rights group for “attributing my efforts to protect children from being spayed, neutered, and mutilated as hated of the LGBTQ community,” painting such groups as collaborators in the abuse of children. “The Sovereign People now recognize that their children are being indoctrinated with values such as the sexualizing of young people, that marriage between one man and one woman is obsolete, that America was founded by racists and that the U.S. Constitution was a pro-slavery document,” Fuller has argued, in an essay parroting all the now-entrenched conservative anti-queer, anti-trans, and anti-Black code words. It’s no coincidence that the essay also included lines like: “Democracy is a methodology of government that has failed as miserably as socialism.”