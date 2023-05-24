The Lawsuit That Might Force Biden to Ignore the Debt Ceiling

What makes the union’s lawsuit noteworthy is also how it avoids some of the procedural questions that might bedevil other debt ceiling lawsuits. The U.S. technically already hit the debt ceiling on January 19, as Yellen informed Congress at the time. The Treasury has avoided default thus far by relying on what it describes as “extraordinary measures,” or certain creative accounting maneuvers. In this case, Yellen told lawmakers that she would suspend the Treasury’s investment and reinvestment in various civil servant retirement funds that were authorized by law, to give the country some breathing room.

In the filing, the union argued that this amounted to a legal injury for its members. “The debt issuance suspension period continues in effect and continues to diminish the value of the assets of the benefit plans of the CSDRF and Thrift Savings Plans in which [NAGE’s] members are participants,” it claimed. “While [Yellen] is required by 5 U.S.C. 8348 to make good on these losses when the debt issuance suspension period ends, there is presently no end in sight or increase in the debt ceiling, and the retirement plans continue to lose value.”

Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin told The Washington Post in a recent interview that, in his view, the Supreme Court is usually “fastidious” about whether a party has legal standing in a particular lawsuit, which would insulate ignoring the debt ceiling from legal challenges. NAGE argued that it had overcome the standing hurdle, albeit from the opposite direction. “Aside from this actual injury, [NAGE’s] members face certain and imminent harm when the United States runs out of cash to pay its bills,” the union also noted. “Although individual members may or may not be furloughed, and there will be different degrees of individual injury from layoffs, all of [NAGE’s] members face an imminent and certain injury from delay in their paychecks, whether for days, weeks, or months.”