The Lawsuit That Might Force Biden to Ignore the Debt Ceiling

A recent lawsuit could nonetheless force their hand. The National Association of Government Employees, or NAGE, filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden administration earlier this month to block it from enforcing the debt ceiling. The union argued in a court filing last week that the debt ceiling violates the public debt clause and that abiding by it is already injuring NAGE’s members. A hearing on a preliminary injunction is set for next Wednesday. While its chances of success are uncertain, the lawsuit itself underscores the constitutional netherworld in which the nation’s leaders now find themselves.



Most debates over the debt ceiling’s constitutionality imagine that it will not become a courtroom matter until the bomb actually goes off. When that happens, the Biden administration will essentially have two choices. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen can stop paying off existing debts and thereby default on the national debt for the first time in American history. Alternatively, she can “prioritize” making those debt payments over things like paying civil servants and mailing out checks to veteran pensioners. That would bring the United States into a state of technical default while theoretically mitigating some of the damage.

If Yellen instead chose to continue issuing new bonds to cover existing debt, that would violate the debt ceiling and likely set up a showdown at the Supreme Court. Most observers imagine in this hypothetical scenario that Biden or Yellen or a lawyer working for them would just say “Fourteenth Amendment!” while issuing the bonds; conservative legal scholars have argued that ignoring the debt ceiling on those grounds would itself be unconstitutional. “The idea that the Fourteenth Amendment gives the president unilateral power to borrow is dangerous nonsense,” Michael McConnell, a former federal judge, recently argued in a New York Times op-ed.