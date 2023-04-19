House GOP’s Debt Ceiling “Plan” Calls for Medicaid and SNAP Work Requirements

On the proposed IRS cuts, the only thing conservatives would be “saving” is bloated tax evaders. A CBO analysis found that the IRS program would in fact reduce the deficit by $120 billion over the next decade (as in, the Republican proposal would add to the deficit).

The proposal also calls to repeal numerous green-related provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, like tax credits for electric vehicles. And as we have seen, the slower we transition from fossil fuels to a more green economy, the more climate disaster we will face, and consequently the more astronomical the human and financial cost will be. The conservative insistence on appeasing the fossil fuel industry and obstructing climate-friendly solutions is not only deeply crooked, but fiscally irresponsible.

Such a dynamic is just as pressing when considering that the bill blocks Biden’s plan to relieve 43 million people from crippling student debt. These are millions of working people who are trying their best to bloom and live more whole and productive lives, but are hindered by the burden of such soulless debt. In the short-term, Republicans may frame their ideas as cost-saving, but in reality, such measures will increase medium and long-term costs on society.