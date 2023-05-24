80 Percent of Shell Shareholders Vote to Let the World Burn

In some strict sense, Sawan is right: Cutting oil and gas production—as Shell researchers say is necessary to reach the Paris Agreement goals—would be bad for Shell. That’s thanks to the obvious fact that Shell is an oil and gas company, not keen to torpedo its core business at a time when that business is raking in record profits. But the other reason halting oil and gas production isn’t profitable has to do with something even climate hawks have trouble admitting: There just isn’t as much money to be made off building clean energy.

It’s a view widely shared among the top brass of traditional energy and natural resource companies. Four out of five oil and gas, utilities, chemicals, mining, and agribusiness executives polled by the management consultancy Bain & Company “consider the ability to create acceptable returns on projects a main barrier to decarbonization of the energy system.” While about half of oil and gas executives expect to see some decline in their core business, Bain & Company noted, they aren’t convinced that a pivot into wind and solar is worth their while.

Bloomberg reports that Shell’s renewables and energy solutions division was “responsible for an outflow of $6.39 billion” in 2022, “compared with an inflow of $27.69 billion from the integrated gas business and $29.64 billion from upstream.” The company has already started to jettison poorly performing low-carbon investments. Shell sold off its minority stake in an Australian solar power developer and is now seeking buyers for its offshore wind assets. Its spending on renewables will remain flat this year, and a strategic revamp due to be announced in June could see Shell further downplay its already modest green investments.