Ron DeSantis Threatens to “Make America Florida”

Florida’s outsized vulnerability to climate change is already costing its residents dearly. They pay nearly triple the national average for property insurance; in Miami, policies can top $5,000 per year. Those costs are expected to rise 40 percent this year in Florida after surging 27 percent in 2021 and 33 percent in 2022. As the costs for insurers to take out their own insurance (reinsurance) has skyrocketed, a number of smaller firms there have gone bankrupt. Florida has created a $3 billion public fund to keep more of them from going under. As a result of rising costs and so many firms folding, Florida’s state-backed insurer of last resort is taking on more and more policies.

While DeSantis has engaged in some piecemeal conservation efforts—like funding sea walls and efforts to protect the Florida Everglades—he’s engaged with climate change largely as one part of his multi-pronged war on all things “woke.” In addition to criminalizing trans people and abortions, banning books and drag shows and gutting a liberal arts college, DeSantis has been a leader in right-wing foundations’ war on Environmental, Social and Governance investment principles, or ESG. He mentioned the acronym several times in his bungled campaign launch on Twitter spaces, accusing investors of wanting make make an “end-run around the constitutional system” while failing to explain what the letters ES and G stand for. In May, he signed a bill prohibiting public officials from considering ESG metrics—like the impact that climate change might have on property markets—in their investment decisions. DeSantis previously backed legislation to prevent Florida towns and cities from adopting 100 percent clean energy goals, mandating that they continue to use fossil fuels.