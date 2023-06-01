McCarthy Emerges From the Debt Deal ... Stronger?

McCarthy himself has been nonchalant about the possibility of such a motion to vacate. “Everybody has the ability to do what they want. But if you think I’m going to wake up in the morning and ever be worried about that? Doesn’t bother me,” McCarthy breezily told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “If someone thinks they’re right, they have the right to do it. Call the motion.”

“Kevin McCarthy’s stock is still trading as high today as it has in the last five months,” Representative Dusty Johnson told CBS News. “A motion to vacate is simply not in play.” Even one of the loudest critics of the deal, Representative Ralph Norman, told reporters after a lengthy GOP conference meeting Tuesday evening that he did not believe McCarthy’s speakership was at risk. “Good people can disagree,” Norman said.

Moreover, it’s unclear whether Democrats would support this move, which would be critical to its success or failure. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, and there’s been no discussion over the last several days in any of the meetings that we’ve had as it relates to any hypothetical motion to vacate the chair,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Wednesday. Without a majority of members of either party supporting a move to unseat McCarthy, the threat has little substance. (Asked what would happen if Democrats bailed McCarthy out in a vote of no confidence, GOP Representative Ken Buck replied: “It’s like a date with a eunuch.”)