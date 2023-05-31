If Right-Wingers Want to Boycott “Woke” Companies, Add This AR-15 Manufacturer to the List
If all it takes is a DEI director or a celebration of Pride to be woke, the list of companies the right should boycott is actually quite long.
Chick-fil-A, Target, Bud Light, and more have all become targets of the far right for having even a hint of association with LGBTQ people or efforts to promote diversity, equity, or inclusion.
And with Pride Month right around the corner—with millions of people across the country ready to rejoice in the joy of embracing one’s own sense of love and celebrate other people’s liberation too—it might prove difficult for those on the far right to keep track of all the companies they’ll need to bravely rise up against.
Ruger, for instance—one of the top firearm manufacturers in America—has its own set of diversity and inclusion policies.
Here’s a list of other brands the far right can try going after for the high crime of purporting to care about LGBTQ people or diversity, equity, and inclusion:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Black Rifle Coffee
- Cracker Barrel
- Ford
- Fox
- General Motors (which owns Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC)
- Grainger
- Goya
- Home Depot
- L.L. Bean
- Lands’ End
- Molson Coors (owner of Coors Light and Miller)
- Pottery Barn
- Raytheon
- Stellantis (owner of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and others)
- Smith & Wesson
- Walmart
- Williams Sonoma
This list, of course, is not comprehensive. But if the far right really wants to weed out the dregs of the woke agenda, they’re going to have to go after some of their favorite American brands.