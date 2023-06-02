The Vatican Is Way Ahead of the Democratic Party on Climate Change

Pope Francis comes from a strain of Catholicism that recognizes that Christian teachings can be sharply at odds with capitalism. While the pope has said he doesn’t oppose capitalism, he’s been acutely critical of the problems it causes. In addition to pointing out capitalism’s impact on the environment, he’s also condemned the “dogma of neoliberal faith” that assumes markets can fix everything—deriding such ideas as “magic theories”—and has warned us against the individualistic ethos, calling it “egotistic.” This critical stance has also allowed the pope to diagnose, more precisely than mainstream Democrats, the root causes of homelessness, inequality, and poverty. In 2020 he issued a long statement called “Fratelli Tutti” (Brotherhood of All), in which he pleaded for humans to take better care of one another and of the earth, condemning the capitalist ethos, asking that we “think of ourselves more and more as a single family dwelling in a common home. Such care does not interest those economic powers that demand quick profits.”

Biden, by contrast, like most mainstream Democrats, has been quick to insist on his allegiance to the current economic arrangements. “I’m a capitalist,” he has said, defending his embrace of bigger government and a more democratic capitalism against conservative critics. His fossil fuel policy has shown that he’s telling the truth about this, unfortunately.

Many might argue that the president is only being pragmatic—that American voters aren’t ready to reject all new fossil fuel projects, let alone capitalism in general. But while ratings are a crude way to compare people with wildly different job descriptions, it’s worth mentioning that Pope Francis is much more popular than President Biden (or Donald Trump). Francis’s ideas seem to resonate: More than half of Americans have a favorable view of the pope, while Biden’s approval ratings lag at 40 percent. Biden’s soft stance on fossil fuels is hurting him particularly among young people, who are justifiably worried about the future of the planet.