Will he, though? An emergency declaration expands the permission slip of things that Biden is able to do. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll do them. So far, the emergency stops the White House has been willing to pull have been geared toward making gas cheaper: an historic sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve; approvals for a slate of new fossil fuel infrastructure; waving a ban on ethanol use in the summer; fist-bumping Saudi crown prince Mohamed Bin Salman. Earth’s atmosphere is ambivalent about whether an emergency is declared. What matters is the emissions produced. An emergency move to keep gas cheap, that is, could easily undermine one to save the planet.

An emergency declaration doesn’t change the balance of forces in society so much as create a new contest over them. The now all but certain death of Build Back Better’s climate provisions has shown that those eager for some kind of climate action—including the White House itself—have lost this round. A national emergency declaration could present another fight, battling over the scope and scale of what all Biden does. And there’s plenty of reason to be skeptical about handing a blank check over to the president. Traditionally the U.S. has responded to emergencies by starting wars and creating new kinds of cops, like it did in crafting the paranoid Frankenstein’s monsters known as the Department of Homeland Security after September 11th. As his team was getting settled in 2020, John Kerry positively referenced Plan Colombia—a U.S.-funded counterinsurgency effort that helped terrorize Colombians in the name of prosecuting a war on drugs—as a model for climate action. On a more mundane level, the label of “national emergency” could lead the government to allow solar companies to run slipshod over labor law, for instance, or bypass necessary community and environmental reviews of new clean energy projects.

All that’s to say that there’s reason to be vigilant about an emergency declaration—just as there’s reason to be vigilant about the lack of one as we hurtle toward 2 degrees of warming. Nothing about the way the Biden administration has acted so far should indicate that the White House will either do what’s needed on climate, or ably navigate the political complexities of confronting the climate crisis as the public worries about energy prices. With hopes for Congressional climate action mostly dashed, there aren’t many good alternatives left to executive action. Climate advocates have spent years drafting up plans for how the White House could slash emissions without Congress. Now they’ll have to fight for them, whether Biden declares a climate emergency or not.