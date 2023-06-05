House Republicans Go on an Earmarks Orgy, and Democrats Aren’t Invited

There are exceptions to this pattern. Some Democratic projects did get more money than Republican ones. And for the earmarks in the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies bill, some Democratic projects were funded substantially. But the devil is in the details there too. While the average amount of money allotted to Democrats in this category was $5 million, more than the $1.3 million for Republicans, the number of projects for Republicans was seven times greater than for Democrats. And overall, the total spending on projects in Republican districts was $279,275,000 while the total amount in Democratic districts was just $15,283,000.

A spokesperson for the GOP majority on the Appropriations Committee did not respond to two emails.

The analysis was done by taking the allotted amounts included in the 2024 Community Project Funding programs for fiscal year 2024. As of this writing, three categories for the F.Y. 2024 CPF have been announced: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Homeland Security; and Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies. The figures were then put in an Excel spreadsheet and sorted into projects by party affiliation. Any member of Congress who requested an earmark project and was listed in these public filings was included in this analysis. There are earmarks that, as of this writing, are yet to be announced in the remaining bill categories like Energy and Water, Interior and Environment, Transportation-HUD, and Commerce-Justice-Science.