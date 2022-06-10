The Grotesque Sportswashing of the Saudi Golf League

Following such acquisitions, the regimes involved typically increase their presence. Nine months after Newcastle’s takeover, no one is pretending that anyone other than Saudi Arabia is running the club or that the benign entity invented to smooth things over was anything more than a temporary fig leaf. Meanwhile, the Saudis are reaping extraordinary benefits from having taken a wayward-but-beloved club on the path to fortune and glory, fueled by the kind of deep pockets that will transform Newcastle from a relative minnow to a major player in this summer’s transfer window. The affection that can be won from fans provide public relations coups for nations that are frequent targets for human rights groups and others. (That said, the benefits can also disappear as quickly as Lionel Messi’s form at PSG. Just ask Abramovich, who was forced to sell Chelsea after Russia invaded Ukraine.)



But aside from the fact that the LIV’s athletes are making an absolute slop mess of talking about their endeavor—by constantly underscoring Saudi Arabia’s murderous despotism—what’s happening with this prospective golf league is no different than what has happening in international soccer, even if the respective leagues that Chelsea, Manchester City, and PSG belong to want to pretend otherwise. The situation with Chelsea and Ukraine is instructive. Yes, eventually the Premier League and the United Kingdom eventually got round to doing the right thing—but only after Abramovich, Vladimir Putin, Russia, and its oligarchs benefited from owning Chelsea for nearly twenty years. There is no telling what human rights abuses will be excused by Saudi Arabia’s ownership of Newcastle United in some corners. Fans of PSG and Manchester City routinely shrug off their teams’ owners and their turpitude, even as the club’s outward values—wearing rainbow cleats or captain’s armbands, for instance—clash with those of their owners’, where homosexuality is regularly criminalized and brutally punished.



LIV may not succeed—and there area signs that it’s already failing. Its launch on Thursday was immediately overshadowed by news that the PGA had suspended the 17 golfers taking part in the breakaway league. No one seems to be paying attention to the league beyond the immense controversy that it has generated. There are few signs at this juncture that it will overtake the PGA.