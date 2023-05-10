Shame on Lionel Messi

The fact that Messi and Ronaldo will (likely) be in Saudi Arabia next year is, to some extent, due to circumstances that are beyond their control. Ronaldo’s declining skills, diva-like behavior, and wage demands left him with few takers in Europe. And while Messi still has some sharpness and invention left in his game, he, like Ronaldo, commands a salary so stratospherically high that few teams are willing to pay it—certainly the cutting edge teams that are angling for Europe’s biggest prizes have little to gain from handing over a small fortune to an aging playmaker, even if he had just brought home a World Cup trophy. The list of teams with the resources to sign a player like Messi is exceedingly small and the demands of La Liga’s financial rules and financial fair play rules make a return to Barcelona unlikely. Hence the appeal of cashing in, and selling out, in Saudi Arabia.



Still, it goes without saying that there were other options open to Messi and Ronaldo—though there can be little doubt they’d have been far less lucrative. Nevertheless, that the two men (and Messi in particular) have decided to soil their legacies is a sad coda to the Qatar World Cup. Of course, this is not the first time Messi has acted as a shill for Saudi Arabia. He is currently an “ambassador” for the regime, a role for which he is reportedly paid more than $100 million. This is particularly traitorous given his real purpose in Saudi Arabia: to help the country win a bid for the 2030 World Cup—a tournament that Messi’s home nation, Argentina, also hopes to win.



Saudi Arabia, unlike Qatar, does have some history of enjoying soccer—their fans at the 2022 World Cup were one of the highlights of the tournament, particularly after the team improbably beat Messi’s Argentina in a thrilling group stage match. But Messi and Ronaldo are not being brought to the Kingdom for the purpose of entertainment and they are not heading there for the atmosphere in Riyad’s stadia. They’re there to help extend the Gulf State’s extend their soft power efforts and launder the reputation of its brutal leader, Mohammed bin Salman.

