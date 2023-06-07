House Republicans Want to Teach D.C. About Election Integrity. Seriously.

Alex Dodds, the chair of D.C. for Democracy, a local grassroots advocacy group, argued that federal politicians interfered with district governance in a way they never would for another state because D.C.’s 700,000+ residents only get a single nonvoting representative in the House. “You will never have a hearing like this about the people of Oklahoma. There will never be a hearing like this about the people of Maine,” Dodds said. “Because D.C. does not have the protections of statehood and the voting representation of Congress that every other state has, it just makes us vulnerable to this type of interference.”

The hearing centers on the American Confidence in Elections Act, which includes a provision that would implement “election integrity measures” in the District of Columbia, including requiring a photo ID to vote in person or request an absentee ballot, barring same-day voter registration and automatically mailed ballots, and prohibiting collecting and returning others’ ballots, which conservatives call “ballot harvesting.” Democrats and D.C. statehood advocates argue that the bill is part of a Republican effort to functionally overturn home rule, without the input of district residents.

In an April hearing on the bill, House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil said it would bring “much-needed reforms in D.C. to clean up years of elections difficulties here and to clearly demonstrate the positive effects of strong election integrity policies.” In a May hearing, Steil also singled out D.C. for its new law allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, arguing that it would leave local D.C. elections vulnerable to foreign interference; the American Confidence in Elections Act would also overturn that rule. (Four Republican members of the House Administration Committee and 16 members of the House Administration Committee, which will hold the joint hearing, voted to overturn the 2020 election results on the basis of then-President Donald Trump’s fabricated election-theft conspiracies.)