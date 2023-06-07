House Republicans Want to Teach D.C. About Election Integrity. Seriously.

The Constitution gives Congress the authority to “exercise exclusive legislation in all cases whatsoever” over the district that comprises “the seat of government.” D.C. residents were granted the right to vote for president, along with three Electoral College votes, in 1963 with the ratification of the 23rd Amendment. In 1973, Congress passed the Home Rule Act, which was intended to give D.C. citizens more control over their own affairs. However, Congress reviews all legislation passed by the D.C. Council before it can become law and has authority over the district’s budget.

D.C. for Democracy and other groups, part of the “Hands Off D.C.” coalition, plan to gather ahead of the hearing on Wednesday, holding a large sign in front of the Capitol expressing their outrage over congressional interference in the district’s affairs. “The residents of the District of Columbia are the people who know our communities best. Leaders from the House have never been to our community meetings, have never spoken to D.C. residents about our concerns or what we want to see happen,” Dodds argued. “They’re really just using these hearings as an opportunity to advance their own talking points.”

The House bill in question would fundamentally change how D.C. conducts its elections. Twenty-two states and the district permit same-day voter registration. Voting by mail is also popular in the district: Nearly 64 percent of the more than 205,000 votes cast in 2022 were either returned by mail or voted by “special ballot,” which includes provisional ballots and votes that are submitted by drop box. (The mail-in voting system in the district is not without its issues as 17 percent of absentee ballots sent to registered voters ahead of the 2022 elections were returned as undeliverable, a much higher percentage than the national average of 1.4 percent.)