Lorrie Moore Turns to Stranger Things

It’s possible to track the parallels between these two, intersecting narrative timelines: There are two siblings in mourning or in proto-mourning, two seducers, two women whose dead bodies are or soon will be, in Elizabeth’s words, “put to good use.” But what does the Civil War have to do with Lily and Finn? Are the many mentions of Lincoln intended to remind us that, in the narrative present, a less noble figure will soon assume the presidency? Is Elizabeth’s murderous action a kind of #MeToo move, made some 150 years in advance? The novel invites us to speculate about the resonances between the postbellum era and our own, but they’re not easily identified. The plots tangle like matted hair.

Finn eventually drops Lily at the body farm, shocked that his beloved, given something like a second chance, still chooses to die. Lily insists that death is all around us and we would do well to accept it; Finn makes the case for staying attached to life and to those you love. He’s angry at Lily: for wanting to die, and for dying now, when his brother is dying as well. “He could feel now that his brother was dying right then at that very moment, just as he uttered these words,” Moore writes. “He could hear the last pounding of Max’s heart on the hard door of time.” It’s another moment of synchronicity, two deaths happening simultaneously. Finn witnesses Lily’s but not his brother’s. Despite the promises he made to Max of fidelity and companionship, Finn has left his brother to die alone.

What do we owe our siblings? It’s not a commonly asked question—we’re more likely to ask what a child owes a parent, or what one spouse owes another—but Moore has posed it in each of her four novels. In Anagrams, Benna wonders how affectionate she needs to be with her awkward, disheveled brother Louis. In Who Will Run the Frog Hospital? (1994), the protagonist Berie comes to regret the cruelty she showed her foster sister, LaRoue; the latter dies by suicide before Berie can fully make amends.