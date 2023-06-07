The first lesson is the easiest one, the path of least resistance. But as a lesson for Licht’s successor and the network’s executives, it’s necessary but insufficient. Of course someone shouldn’t be stupid and arrogant enough to give that kind of access to an enterprising reporter. But while the Atlantic profile might be the proximate reason for Licht’s ouster, it’s hardly the cause of the network’s troubles.

The second lesson is the one we have every reason to fear they’ll take away from this debacle. Licht’s boss was David Zaslav, who heads Warner Brothers Discovery, the conglomerate that now owns CNN. What moral did Zaslav draw from the Donald Trump town hall, an obvious ethical low point in CNN’s history? He thought it rocked! He told a media conference the week after the town hall: “Republicans are back on the air. Republicans weren’t on the air.… During the McCarthy hearings, for those four days, we had 75 Republicans on the air, 41 went on us before they went on Fox. And the reason is, as I’ve said, and Chris has too, to a number of them, they are not going to get one more vote on Fox News. They’ve already got that.”

Read that quote over. That’s the head of a neutral, objective news organization saying that he tells Republicans that they will get more votes coming on his air.