Washington Isn’t Falling for the Crypto Industry’s Scam

In reality, the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Supreme Court’s rulings on it are fairly clear about what is and isn’t a security. Under the Howey test, which is named for the 1946 Supreme Court case that articulated it, a security is 1) an investment of money in 2) a common enterprise with 3) the expectation of profit that’s 4) derived from the efforts of others. The SEC argued that Coinbase’s staking program, in which crypto owners transferred their crypto assets to the company in exchange for future returns, met that four-part test.

“For each of these five assets,” the SEC explained in its complaint, referring to the five cryptocurrencies used in the program, “Coinbase pools the assets provided to Coinbase by investors in the Staking Program in omnibus crypto asset wallets controlled by Coinbase (and segregated by asset), and then performs all of the efforts necessary and expected by investors to obtain investment returns marketed by Coinbase, including staking those assets in order to obtain rewards, which Coinbase distributes pro rata to investors after paying itself a 25 or 35% commission.”

Not every cryptocurrency is considered a security. The SEC formally considers bitcoin to be a commodity in no small part because it is completely decentralized. Gary Gensler, who took over as SEC chair after that decision was made, has not tried to reverse it. But under his tenure the agency has pointedly declined to extend that conclusion to any other cryptocurrency on the market. That includes popular alternatives like Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, or Dogecoin, a meme cryptocurrency which Elon Musk has promoted.