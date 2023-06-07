Washington Isn’t Falling for the Crypto Industry’s Scam

“The SEC’s reliance on an enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry is hurting America’s economic competitiveness and companies like Coinbase that have a demonstrated commitment to compliance,” Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s top lawyer, said in a statement after the SEC charges were announced. “The solution is legislation that allows fair rules for the road to be developed transparently and applied equally, not litigation. In the meantime, we’ll continue to operate our business as usual.”

This is probably not the end of the road for cryptocurrency itself. But it may be the beginning of the end of an era in which the crypto “industry,” such as it is, aggressively sought to change the financial world’s rules while it blithely ignored them. It failed to change securities laws, and now securities laws are about to change it.

Top crypto hawks have claimed to seek “regulatory clarity” from Washington on cryptocurrency and securities laws for years. (Grewal used a variant of this himself by referring to “clear rules.”) By “regulatory clarity,” they did not mean clarity in the sense of a clear explanation of how current securities laws apply to us. They meant clarity in the sense of clarification by the government that it will either not regulate cryptocurrencies at all or, alternatively, regulate them only to the extent that crypto enthusiasts desire.