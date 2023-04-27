An Intimate Portrait of a Village Torn Apart by Politics

That film, like R.M.N., is based on a real event, but its portrayal of the relationship between the two young women, more profoundly affecting than that between Matthias and Csilla, forms its heart and creates its wrenching sense of contingency. R.M.N., though consistently absorbing and striking, at times risks being overpowered by its own source material. That masterful scene in the town hall is a variation on a real video of a similar meeting, recorded in a Romanian village in February 2020, and it is the film’s signature accomplishment, somewhat overshadowing the more intimate dramas Mungiu constructs and imagines around it. The set of political conflicts and problems so painstakingly laid out in that scene is a fascinating cat’s cradle that seems to require and deserve still more unraveling, and the love and family stories that unfold through the rest of the film don’t always feel adequate to the task—they express the immediate effects of these difficulties, rather than fully exploring how they work. The troubles among Matthias, his ex, and Csilla feel fairly universal—they don’t tell us a great deal about this particular historical moment.

It’s almost as if the film begins to shrink from the essential darkness of its own social logic, from the frighteningly pessimistic view it has set up. Matthias and his ex make quite different choices within similar economic constraints, and Csilla shows more integrity than her boss, who, seeing her business under threat, offers concessions as ugly and pusillanimous as they are futile: They’ll have the foreigners wear gloves, she says, or move them to accommodations outside the village. But still there is the sense that material conditions largely constrain moral choice and feeling and are quite inexorable in determining the course of events.

The analytical portrait of the community provided at the meeting is what stays with you. Mungiu’s more fanciful flights can’t always compete. Throughout, there are gestures at atavistic and metaphysical forces at play. The movie begins with little Rudi on his walk to school, alone in the woods, confronting head-on a danger we the viewer don’t see—it could be a fearful projection, or a metaphor, or perhaps it’s us. The film’s closing frames, on the other hand, show his father faced with something that likewise seems symbolic—representing a threat that may come from outside or from within him. These flourishes are perhaps the answer to a question that inevitably arises in making art from the headlines, reconstructing real events that seem to pulse with dramatic promise, irresolvable needs and conflicts—what is it possible to add?