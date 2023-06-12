No Labels’ Latest Recruit: The North Carolina Ex-Governor Behind the Infamous “Bathroom Bill”

Trey Nix, another Democratic strategist, who advised current North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, said, “Pat McCrory was one of the most partisan governors in North Carolina history. His politics are cynical and self-centered, and no one is more comfortable playing the victim and acting aggrieved than he is.”

McCrory defended voter ID laws. Under McCrory, North Carolina rejected the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, passed new tax laws benefiting the wealthy, watered down campaign finance laws, and implemented a restrictive abortion law, breaking McCrory’s campaign pledge not to do so. MSNBC described North Carolina during the McCrory administration as taking “a hard-right shift.” And it all culminated in House Bill 2, the one Jackson cited, which required people to use bathrooms that aligned with the gender on their birth certificate, essentially curbing trans rights. That bill had numerous negative ramifications for the state, most notably including the NBA’s decision to yank the All-Star game out of Charlotte in 2017.

Since McCrory lost reelection, he’s been working to portray himself as some sort of higher-than-thou moderate who is disgusted by Trump and rank partisanship on both the left and the right. But in 2022, during his ill-fated run for the U.S. Senate, the former governor described himself as the target of both liberals and conservatives. “I was probably the original person who was canceled, and now I’m the one being called a liberal,” McCrory told Politico. “Someone came up to me the other day and said, ‘McCrory, you were DeSantis before DeSantis.’ I said, ‘That’s a unique perspective.’ I stood up to some things that were contrary to not just liberals but to the power elite of my party.”