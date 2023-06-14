Trump’s Fascist Troops Have Dispersed, Not Disappeared

These days, you are more likely to find the Proud Boys menacing a Drag Story Hour or Pride event than responding to a call from Trump. Just days before Trump’s court appearance in Miami, Proud Boys descended on a school board meeting in Glendale, California, in an attempt to intimidate the board from voting to recognize Pride Month. It’s part of an escalation that extremism researchers have been monitoring: groups like the Proud Boys, Patriot Front, and others have increased their participation in anti-LGBTQ actions threefold from 2021 to 2022, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project reported.

It seems right now that anywhere expressing support for queer and trans communities—from formerly-routine local Pride rallies to the aisles of Target—has become the frontline of extremist activity. This extends out to the information war on TikTok and Twitter, where an endless stream of content paints LGBTQ people—particularly trans people—as monsters. We may not see mass mobs of fascists so much on cable news—we may even imagine this all as waged by lone or isolated extremists—but their actions are no less disconnected from the mob power Trump flexed at the Capitol on January 6.

This is the path political violence has followed for decades in the United States, though in different forms. Veterans have been a reliable source of trained-up recruits for white power and militia groups, as historian Kathleen Belew documents in her book Bring the War Home. Belew argued against the idea of the lone wolf, emphasizing the far right’s turn towards a strategy of “leaderless resistance”: like Timothy McVeigh, who bombed the federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, and who was in turn inspired by the ATF raid and subsequent destruction of the Branch Davidian compound at Waco. Those who were mobilized and perhaps further radicalized by January 6 have also gone home, bringing the MAGA fight with them.