Neil Gorsuch Tries to Save Indian Law From the Supreme Court

When the justices write concurring and dissenting opinions, they have an audience in mind. Sometimes it’s for their colleagues, especially when things get pointed between them. Sometimes it’s for future members of the Supreme Court: one justice famously described dissents as an appeal to the “brooding spirit of the law.” Justice Antonin Scalia occasionally said that he wrote his dissents to appeal to first-year law students and provide fodder for law school discussions. Thomas appears to write in hopes of articulating an alternative approach to reading the Constitution that future like-minded lawyers and jurists can turn into majority opinions; to that end, he frequently cites his own previous writings.

Gorsuch’s audience, at least in his Brackeen opinion, appears to be a mixture of the general public, lower-court judges, and legal scholars. That he would address them all in the same tone is not surprising since Indian law is deeply unfamiliar ground for most of the legal profession. “This is all much more straightforward than it sounds,” he wrote at one point. “Take each piece of the puzzle in turn. Then, with the full constitutional picture assembled, return to ICWA’s provisions. By then, you will have all you need to see why the Court upholds the law.”

He began by explaining the full historical backdrop from which ICWA emerged. While Barrett provided a basic summary in her majority opinion, Gorsuch delved into the broader arc of U.S.-tribal relations, from reservations and boarding schools and child removal to the present day. “In all its many forms, the dissolution of the Indian family has had devastating effects on children and parents alike,” he wrote. “It has also presented an existential threat to the continued vitality of tribes—something many federal and state officials over the years saw as a feature, not as a flaw. This is the story of ICWA.”