Nowhere Is “Safe” From Climate Change

That said, some people are definitely thinking ahead. Shi is working on a research project revolving around climate resilience and climate migration in Buffalo. She’s noticed some people are buying up tons of property, and she said she believes they’re expecting an influx of climate migrants—perhaps in an attempt to turn a profit on climate migration.

Not everyone can afford to pick up and move because of the threats of climate change; there are clear equity issues here. People who may want to move might have trouble selling their homes in a place people no longer deem as safe. Studies have shown that evacuees from climate crises like Hurricane Katrina struggled in their new cities after short-term aid evaporated. As Keenan has found in his research, wealthier people are also driving what’s known as climate gentrification: when a less wealthy area becomes more expensive to live in because people with money to spend are buying up property in places that seem more climate resilient. For many Americans, poverty poses just as much of a danger as hurricanes or wildfires.

For now, it seems the upper Midwest and the Northeast are still probably the best places to consider for people thinking about (and who have the money for) relocating for climate reasons. Nowhere in the U.S. will be truly safe from the devastating sociologic and economic impacts of what’s going to happen if we keep burning fossil fuels—but in these regions, at least, it’s unlikely that the skies will constantly be orange anytime in the near future. See you in Duluth.