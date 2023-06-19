Indoor Air Quality is the Next Big Climate Worry

Even if there were a handy guide for indoor air pollution, almost no one would be able to apply it to their lives today. Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, told The City earlier this month that she keeps multiple air monitors running in rooms throughout her home. (“I have a monitor in my daughter’s room, and I knew when she was using hair spray—it would spike,” she said.) But most people have no means—or, until recently, any interest—in tracking the quality of the air inside their homes. Right now, consumer-grade air quality sensors can easily run $300 a unit, and they don’t always offer the most reliable data. And if people don’t know how to act on the data they generate, the sensor is fairly meaningless.

Americans spend about 90 percent of their lives indoors—and the climate crisis and other environmental threats have only pushed us deeper into our homes. On a clear day, people can (and perhaps should) open their windows to air a room out. But when wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed the Eastern seaboard in early June, those who could understandably chose to cloister at home, rather than risk inhaling the visibly contaminated air outside. In New York City, the AIQ hit 484—reportedly the highest ever recorded in the city—but millions of New Yorkers’ at-home IAQ levels were never considered. “Sometimes, just staying indoors and closing windows—if you’re in a housing situation that doesn’t have healthy indoor air quality or good ventilation—could actually be worse for you,” Ana Baptista, an associate professor of environmental policy at the New School, recently told Yessenia Funes in this magazine.

The same paradox—to stay in or go out—is plaguing summertime hikers and outdoor runners. When wildfire smoke, or another environmental health threat, is passing through town, do you hop on an elliptical, either at home or in a gym with unknown air quality? These trade-offs were perhaps most obvious at the height of Covid: When an airborne disease is circulating, how can you safely hunker down in a space with poor ventilation? Now we’re all faced with the increasingly routine question: Hunker down, or venture out?

