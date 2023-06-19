To Win, House Democrats Need More Matt Cartwrights. Wait, Who?

Spanberger’s 7th district of Virginia, while certainly a battleground seat, is hardly an economically embattled region. Encompassing much of the Richmond metropolitan area, with rural counties running north toward Washington, the 7th district has a median household income of roughly $102,000, making it richer than 92 percent of all congressional districts. In addition, 38 percent of adults in VA-7 hold at least a bachelor’s degree, making Spanberger’s district among the highest-educated in the country. Spanberger’s success may be owed more to the fact that the 7th district is now home to many highly educated professionals than to her appeal to working-class voters. She carried the Richmond suburbs, while her GOP opponent took all eight of the 7th’s smaller, more rural counties.

That’s a problem, because those working-class voters are exactly the constituency Democrats have increasingly struggled to mobilize as the party has instead catered to the well-educated and well-heeled. Of course, it’s true that there are few Democrats who have proven capable of winning that elusive demographic. But one of them actually ran against Spanberger for the battleground leadership post. His name is Matt Cartwright.

Cartwright represents Pennsylvania’s 8th (formerly 17th) district, which encompasses the deindustrialized hubs of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. The district swung for Trump by 10 points in 2016 and four points in 2020. Its median income is about $63,000, below the national median, and only 28 percent of Cartwright’s constituents hold a bachelor’s degree, with a significant share still working in manufacturing.