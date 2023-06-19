To Win, House Democrats Need More Matt Cartwrights. Wait, Who?

We were particularly interested in the effect of political messaging around economic issues. To get at this, we provided each hypothetical candidate with one policy platform on an issue that is generally considered economic, and another on an issue that tends to be viewed as social or cultural. Since candidate platforms also consist largely of non-policy-specific ideological appeals, each candidate was also assigned one of several sound bites, each of which mimicked some style of messaging that’s common in U.S. politics. Finally, some respondents were also shown a right-wing counter-message, so that we could assess how support for all the above changes in the face of various opposition talking points.

While the results provide a wealth of insights for progressive politicians seeking to compete more effectively among working-class voters, three in particular stand out.



First, regardless of their partisan allegiance, working-class voters respond positively to candidates who focus on jobs, including those who run on an expansive policy to provide a federal jobs guarantee. Jobs-focused candidates were particularly effective when they combined this policy platform with anti-elite, populist messaging that calls out the wealthy for rigging the system against working Americans. This combative, economic populist messaging was particularly effective among key groups that Democrats struggle with most: manual workers, rural voters, and low-engagement voters.