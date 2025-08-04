Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Try to Make Any Sense of Trump’s Latest Bragging About Drug Prices

According to Donald Trump, drugmakers will pay you to get prescription drugs.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on an airport tarmac.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president’s boasts about his pharmaceutical cuts aren’t just imaginary—they’re also gibberish.

Speaking with reporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sunday evening, Donald Trump suggested that one of the administrative wins that Republican lawmakers should hinge their campaigns on during midterm elections is the “tremendous drop in drug prices.”

“You know we’ve cut drug prices by 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 percent,” Trump said. “Because we’re going favored nations, we want the same price as Europe gets, we want the same price as other country gets.”

If Trump’s boast were true, drug companies would actually be paying consumers to take prescription drugs.

“Over the years, 25-30 years ago, it started where they were charging us much more and I put an end to it with a letter that you saw last week,” Trump said.

But the president has not tangibly lowered drug costs. Instead, his office issued letters Thursday to pharmaceutical companies, plainly asking them to lower their prices while vaguely threatening to deploy “every tool in our arsenal” to combat “abusive” prices should they refuse.

Trump has previously posited that the affordable price tags on pharmaceuticals in other countries were due to American federal subsidies that he claimed were financially offsetting their prices. But that’s not reality: The U.S. pays more for drugs because it’s an outlier among high-income, developed countries, which predominantly support universal public health coverage.

Trump’s first-term rule—“Most Favored Nation”—was focused on lowering the cost of Medicare payments on certain drugs, but the plan barely made it out of the White House. The policy was blocked by federal courts shortly after it was announced in late 2020 and was then rescinded by President Joe Biden in 2021.

In May, Trump penned an executive order that set a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to negotiate lower prices. If there was no deal, the U.S. would tie its drug prices to the costs set by other countries. But despite that threat, there hasn’t been any noticeable movement in either direction.

“I don’t know how anybody could win an election if they’re on the other side of that issue,” Trump said Sunday. “So we’ll be dropping drug prices, it will start over the next two to three months.

“But not just 50 percent or 25 percent, which normally would be a lot, because the rest of the world pays much less for the identical drug, and we’re going to be paying the same thing,” Trump said, promising that Americans would pay the same price for drugs as the company’s lowest international cost.

Other things that researchers point to as potentially resolving high drug prices in the U.S. include restricting pharmaceutical monopolies within the country, reworking insurance benefits to restrict out-of-pocket, and recentralizing price negotiations through the leverage of a single-payer system (such as Australia, Germany, the U.K., or any number of other wealthy nations), according to a report by the Commonwealth Fund, a private American foundation focused on health care reform.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

ICE Recruiting Tactics Are Pissing Off Local Sheriffs Nationwide

Sheriffs are furious that the Department of Homeland Security is using their own data against them in a desperate bid to meet the Trump administration’s absurd quotas.

Masked ICE agents wearing police vests
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement looks to bolster its ranks by 10,000—courtesy of the slush fund it is provided under Trump’s budget—it’s resorted to poaching local law enforcement officers who participated in ICE’s 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to partner with the agency.

In recent days, ICE’s deputy director has reportedly sent out emails urging 287(g) participants to join the agency. “As someone who is currently supporting ICE through the 287(g) program, you understand the unique responsibility we carry in protecting our communities and upholding federal law,” the email says, per NBC News. The offer also carries potential incentives, including a $50,000 signing bonus and up to $60,000 in student loan repayment.

Jonathan Thompson, executive director and CEO of the National Sheriffs’ Association, told NBC the move was “inappropriate behavior of a partner organization,” adding, “We’re all on the same boat. And you just don’t treat friends or partners like this.”

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida, told MSNBC, “We’re a force multiplier to help ICE, and we’ve been spending a lot of time and effort. And the next thing we know, the people who we have submitted to ICE, who have been ICE-trained—on our dime, by the way—received a direct email from the administration.”

Judd reached for an idiom to convey the betrayal: “I mean, that’s biting the hand that’s feeding you.” Other Florida sheriffs also got figurative: “Quite frankly, it’s like letting the fox in the henhouse,” Brevard County’s sheriff told WFTV Channel 9. “We don’t want to burn bridges, but somebody lit the fire on the other end,” observed the sheriff of Bradford County.

A number of sheriffs are now demanding mea culpas from ICE. (Judd, for instance, told NBC that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should “get on her big girl pants and do what’s right. She needs to make sure that there’s an apology.”) Some are apparently receiving them: The sheriff’s office in Forsyth County, Georgia, reportedly received an apology from ICE’s Atlanta Field Office.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

JD Vance Praised Jobs Report That Trump Now Says Was a Hoax

The vice president applauded a report that Donald Trump baselessly claimed was made up to make him look bad.

JD Vance scowls
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
JD Vance

Just hours before Donald Trump announced he was firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Vice President JD Vance was celebrating some cherry-picked numbers from the latest jobs report. 

In a post on X Friday, Vance shared a graph based on the most recent BLS data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, claiming that in the last four months, native-born workers had gained a whopping 1.8  million jobs while foreign-born workers had lost 1.5 million jobs. The number of foreign-born workers included both documented and undocumented workers.

“I was told 6 months ago that Americans losing jobs and the foreign-born gaining jobs was an irreversible demographic fact,” Vance wrote. “Turns out you just needed a new president and a new immigration policy.”

As per usual, Vance was a little behind the curve. 

Within hours, Trump had directed his administration to fire BLS Commissioner Dr. Erika McEntarfer, a Biden-appointee. “Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social, torching the very numbers Vance had been toasting him over. 

The latest jobs report revised the number of new jobs created by 258,000 in just two months—a revision on par with those that Trump had railed the Biden administration over ahead of the presidential election. It’s honestly amazing that Vance was able to find anything to celebrate in the dismal report, which saw only 73,000 jobs created in July, trailing estimates by more than 30,000.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Fires BLS Chief After Jobs Report Reveals How Bad Economy Is

Donald Trump is going to cook the books. Prepare to question all official economic data from this administration.

Donald Trump smiles
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump on Friday proved that fears about the president manipulating official data in his favor are founded, as he fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due to a disappointing July jobs report.

The bureau’s report, released earlier in the day, showed a marked slowdown in job growth. It also revised previous months’ gains downward, shaving nearly 260,000 jobs off May’s and June’s report. Reacting to the news, Trump adviser Steve Bannon suggested appointing “a MAGA Republican that President Trump knows and trusts” to head the BLS.

Shortly thereafter, Trump announced his plan to do just that.

“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Jobs Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden Appointee,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon. He baselessly accused McEntarfer of having fabricated job numbers, both in July and in the lead-up to the 2024 election—when, he claims, McEntarfer attempted to help rig the election for Kamala Harris.

“I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” The president dubiously insisted that “the Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP.’”

The move is a remarkable one, as Trump has all but confessed to a plan to ensure that official data (whose integrity has already been imperiled by his cuts to federal statistical agencies) suits MAGA’s narrative.

Steve Benen of MSNBC last month observed that some were worried Trump would cook the books by, for example, telling “the Labor Department to manipulate the data and deceive the public.” However, Benen noted, “there’s been no evidence of statistics being altered to fit a political narrative” to date.

If Trump appoints a MAGA lackey to head the BLS, he wouldn’t have to tell anyone to do anything; the new commissioner would know that the bureau’s numbers are to reflect favorably on the administration no matter what.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Shuts Down Thanks to Trump’s Cuts

You’ll miss the CPB when it’s gone.

PBS building
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will be shutting down in response to federal funding cuts, it announced on Friday.

The closure marks a victory in Donald Trump’s war against public media. The CPB’s announcement cites the federal recissions package, which clawed back $1.1 billion in previously approved funding for the organization, and its exclusion from a fiscal spending bill for the first time in over five decades.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” said CPB president and CEO Patricia Harrison.

The company, which helps support more than 1,500 locally managed public television and radio stations nationwide, including NPR and PBS, will begin an “orderly wind-down” of its operations, including the termination of the majority of its employees by September 30.

Organizations like NPR and PBS have been the targets of Republican ire for years over alleged liberal bias. The national organizations will survive the CPB’s announcement, since they receive most of their funding through nongovernmental sources. But small, local news stations that serve rural areas will be seriously affected by these closures.

Some stations, like KCUW in Pendleton, Oregon; KUHB in St. Paul, Alaska; and WVLS in Monterey, Virginia; rely on CPB for 90 percent of their funding, according to Axios.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country,” Harrison said in the announcement. “We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Why Is Ghislaine Maxwell Being Transferred to a Nicer Prison?

Maxwell’s transfer to a minimum-security prison raises concerns that the Trump administration is preparing to pardon her in exchange for favorable testimony about the president’s long friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

and his mouth near her forehead.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum-security prison amid speculations that Donald Trump might pressure the Epstein co-conspirator to clear his name.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Maxwell had been moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a women-only, minimum-security prison in Bryan, Texas. She had previously been held at FCI Tallashassee, a low-security facility in Florida.

Just 24 hours earlier, a Trump administration official told CNN that the government had no such plans to go easy on Maxwell. “No leniency is being given or discussed. That’s just false,” the official said. “The president himself has said that clemency for Maxwell is not something he is even thinking about at this time.”

Maxwell’s sudden move arrives amid swirling rumors that the president may try to offer her a presidential pardon in exchange for helping him disperse the heightened scrutiny over his numerous mentions in the Epstein files, which the government had coincidentally decided not to release.

The family of Virginia Giuffre, the former Trump employee who claimed she was recruited by Maxwell at 16 to travel with the convicted sex offender, previously warned against giving Maxwell leniency and blasted Maxwell’s favorable treatment in a Friday statement

It is with horror and outrage that we object to the preferential treatment convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has received. Ghislaine Maxwell is a sexual predator who physically assaulted minor children on multiple occasions, and she should never be shown any leniency. Yet, without any notification to the Maxwell victims, the government overnight has moved Maxwell to a minimum security luxury prison in Texas. This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes.  The American public should be enraged by the preferential treatment being given to a pedophile and a criminally charged child sex offender. The Trump administration should not credit a word Maxwell says, as the government itself sought charges against Maxwell for being a serial liar. This move smacks of a cover up. The victims deserve better.

Earlier this week, the president claimed that Epstein “stole” Giuffre, sparking widespread outrage and inviting even more questions about whether he had been aware of his old friend’s alleged sex trafficking.

Other high-profile inmates at the Maxwell’s new digs in the Lone Star State include fake-blood extractor Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City infamy.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Moves U.S. One Chilling Step Closer to War With Russia

Donald Trump says he is moving nuclear submarines to be positioned near Russia.

Donald Trump speaking
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump has reportedly ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned closer to Russia after escalating a war of words with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

The president posted on Truth Social on Friday, saying, “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

Trump and Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, have been sparring online since Trump shortened his deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine, lest the country incur his famous tariffs. Medvedev wrote on Monday that “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war” with the U.S.

Trump fired back, telling the chairman to “watch his words.” Then Medvedev responded, warning Trump about the “fabled ‘Dead Hand,’” Russia’s secretive nuclear missile system, set to fire automatically if Moscow’s leadership is taken out.

Now Trump has responded by sending nuclear submarines—which have the capacity to launch nuclear weapons but do not necessarily carry them—to the “appropriate regions.”

Known for his hawkishness, Medvedev is generally regarded as nothing more than a “social-media attack dog” by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his circle, according to The New York Times. But luckily for Medvedev, we have a social media president. If only he wasn’t armed with the nuclear codes.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Is Now Running the Worst Economy Since His Last Term in Office

The last three months have been brutal.

Trump scowls
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The last time America’s job numbers were this bad—besides the pandemic—was during the Great Recession.

Revisions to the last three months of job reports have moved the three-month growth average to 35,000, a lag that hasn’t emerged since 2010, and which some economists have said could indicate a recession is on the horizon.

“The labor market is much weaker than originally reported the last two months. While payrolls grew 73k in July, May and June data were revised down a total of 258k to 19k and 14k, respectively,” wrote Economic Policy Institute economist Elise Gould.

The health care and social assistance industries supplied practically all the new jobs over the last three months, while other sectors—including manufacturing, professional and business services, warehouse, retail, and government—lost jobs, according to the new figures.  

“Without health care, the last three months of payroll gains look like this: -53,000 in May, -45,000 in June, and -300 in July,” reported Bloomberg U.S. economy editor Matthew Boesler.

EPI chief economist Josh Bivens posited that if the U.S. enters a recession in the coming months, the “rapid softening/deterioration in the labor market” over the last three months will likely be marked in retrospect as the start of the country’s economic decline.

Trump administration officials blamed the abysmal numbers on “seasonal adjustment quirks,” though they failed to provide rationale on what made this season so different. In light of that, economists had their own ideas, pointing directly at Donald Trump’s trade policies.

“I’ve been calling this a ‘Frozen’ job market for awhile. Now I would call it a red flag,” wrote Navy Federal chief economist Heather Long. “Companies do not want to hire or invest with this much uncertainty about tariffs, inflation, etc.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Federal Judge Delivers Scathing Rebuke to Trump’s Deportation Regime

“In a world of bad options, they played by the rules,” wrote U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb of immigrants with parole status.

Trump folds his hands at the Resolute Desk
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A federal judge offered a scathing rebuke of Donald Trump’s massive deportation scheme, while blocking the government’s attempts to remove immigrants who entered the country on parole.

U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb blocked three recent Department of Homeland Security actions that expanded the expedited removal of parolees, arguing that new policy changes were arbitrary and capricious and had exceeded its statutory authority.

In her 87-page ruling, Cobb slammed the Trump administration’s extrajudicial removals of immigrants who had been temporarily granted entry to the United States while awaiting admission application results, calling the case “a question of fair play.”

Plaintiffs who had followed the rules of their parole had suddenly been detained by immigration authorities. In some instances, their asylum cases had been abruptly dismissed, but in others they had not. Immigrants who had entered the country on parole were made subject to expedited removal, which provides minimal opportunities for immigrants to challenge their deportation.

“In a world of bad options, they played by the rules,” Cobb wrote. “Now, the Government has not only closed off those pathways for new arrivals but changed the game for parolees already here, restricting their ability to seek immigration relief and subjecting them to summary removal despite statutory law prohibiting the Executive Branch from doing so.”

“This case’s underlying question, then, asks whether parolees who escaped oppression will have the chance to plead their case within a system of rules. Or, alternatively, will they be summarily removed from a country that—as they are swept up at checkpoints and outside courtrooms, often by plainclothes officers without explanation or charges—may look to them more and more like the countries from which they tried to escape?”

Cobb determined that the parolees represented by the plaintiff nonprofit organizations, and the hundreds of thousands of immigrants like them who’d been paroled at a port of entry, faced “imminent, irreparable injury” that “outweighs any harm to the Government or the public from pressing pause.”

The government actions, including the termination of the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan parole program in March, would be stayed until a final verdict is reached.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

FBI Reportedly Redacted Trump’s Name in the Epstein Files

New details are emerging about the FBI’s review of its documents on Jeffrey Esptein.

Donald Trump listens as Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks behind the lectern in the White House's press briefing room.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi

The FBI went through the Epstein files and redacted Donald Trump’s name, according to the “FOIA Files” newsletter by reporter Jason Leopold, published in Bloomberg Friday.

It was previously reported (in a July letter to the Justice Department from Dick Durbin, the Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member) that, under Attorney General Pam Bondi’s direction, FBI Director Kash Patel ordered around 1,000 FBI personnel to sift through more than 100,000 Epstein-related documents throughout two weeks in March. Working on 24-hour shifts, the staff were reportedly instructed to “flag” records mentioning Trump, prompting Durbin to ask the DOJ: “What happened to the records mentioning President Trump once they were flagged?”

Leopold reveals that Trump’s name was blacked out—as were the names of dozens of other public figures. The files then went before a unit of FOIA officers, and “Trump’s name, along with other high-profile individuals, was blacked out because he was a private citizen when the federal investigation of Epstein was launched in 2006.”

The FOIA team reportedly cited an exemption protecting individuals from “clearly unwarranted invasions[s] of personal privacy” and another protecting “personal information in law enforcement records.” As Leopold notes, it’s not very rare that even prominent public figures’ names are redacted from records on privacy grounds.

The rest is history: Bondi reportedly notifying Trump that he appears in the files; the DOJ and FBI releasing the case-closed memo; the ensuing (and ongoing) public outcry; the congressional attempts to force the files’ release; and, now, speculations that Trump might corruptly wield the pardon power to pressure Ghislaine Maxwell, the currently imprisoned Epstein co-conspirator, to clear his name.

The bottom line here, Leopold writes, is that the chances of Trump’s name being unredacted anytime soon are slim to none. We can wait for all the people mentioned in the files to die. Or Trump could decide to voluntarily waive his privacy rights, allowing his name to be unredacted, which at present seems very unlikely.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington