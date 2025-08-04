It Sure Looks Like Republicans Edited This Birthday Photo of JD Vance

“OMG. They heavily photoshopped JD Vance to make him look like he weighs 160 lbs. What a joke,” liberal commentator Chris D. Jackson commented on X. “Nothing is real with this administration. NOTHING. Original on the left. Doctored on the right. So embarrassing.”

Vance’s midsection looks much more rounded out and natural in the original, while the photo used in the post makes him look like he just started Ozempic. His left thumb also appears cut off in the photo, an obvious sign the photo was doctored.

While this is nowhere near their biggest issue, it’s clear that this administration is particularly concerned with keeping up appearances, to the point where they’ll engage in some casual internet deception. It’s just a bit harder to get away with when you’re the vice president of the United States.