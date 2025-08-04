It Sure Looks Like Republicans Edited This Birthday Photo of JD Vance
Well, this is awkward.
The GOP’s official X page seems to have used a doctored photo of JD Vance in their birthday post for him, slimming the vice president down significantly.
Users quickly pointed out that a post on Saturday celebrating the vice president’s 41st birthday did not in fact seem like the original photo.
“OMG. They heavily photoshopped JD Vance to make him look like he weighs 160 lbs. What a joke,” liberal commentator Chris D. Jackson commented on X. “Nothing is real with this administration. NOTHING. Original on the left. Doctored on the right. So embarrassing.”
Vance’s midsection looks much more rounded out and natural in the original, while the photo used in the post makes him look like he just started Ozempic. His left thumb also appears cut off in the photo, an obvious sign the photo was doctored.
While this is nowhere near their biggest issue, it’s clear that this administration is particularly concerned with keeping up appearances, to the point where they’ll engage in some casual internet deception. It’s just a bit harder to get away with when you’re the vice president of the United States.
More than anything, this is a reminder to take the optics this administration puts out with a grain of salt. This is the same party that was justifying the strange, elderly bruises on President Trump’s hands by saying that he was just giving out too many handshakes. A JD Vance Ozempic edit is just par for the course.