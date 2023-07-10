How the E.V. Revolution Could Help Bankrupt Public Transit

In the U.S., transit has historically received a fraction of the funding directed to roads and highways. That mismatch has helped fuel a car-dependent culture: In 2021 there were more than 279 million car registrations in the U.S., while about 183 million Americans took public transportation in the first week of March 2020, before the pandemic significantly changed ridership. Forty-five percent of Americans have no access to public transportation, according to the American Public Transportation Association, even though it’s often cheaper than owning a personal car.

Transportation accounts for the largest share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and experts have urged policymakers to prioritize mass transit—often viewed as a public good—as well as promoting electric cars. Mass transit could also potentially avoid some of the negative elements of electrifying cars, like ballooning demand for lithium to build car batteries. Human rights organizations have documented violations associated with digging up the minerals needed for electric cars, and mining can also damage the environment. An analysis released this year found that reducing car dependency by encouraging the use of public transportation and walking or biking, while also reducing the size of E.V. batteries, could decrease projected U.S. lithium demand in 2050 by between 18 percent and 66 percent.

But public transit often remains inaccessible, in part because the U.S. has structured living and working around highways and car commutes. “A lot of policies continue to favor and indirectly subsidize car travel and car ownership,” said Gahbauer, who added that changing land use is a prerequisite for making public transit more usable for more people. Living within a mile of several neighborhoods with entertainment, jobs, and other services could save the average driver up to $1,200 in annual transportation costs and reduce emissions by between 2,455 pounds and 3,020 pounds of carbon dioxide—equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than an acre of forest in a year—according to recent research from Brookings.