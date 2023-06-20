Houston’s Mayoral Race Is Exposing the Left’s Fault Lines

The Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, part of the AFL-CIO, gave Whitmire an early endorsement, meaning that more than 80 percent of the union federation’s 300 delegates voted to endorse him. “He clearly showed his understanding and commitment to union values.” Jay Malone, its political and communications coordinator, told me. “The big concern that is at the forefront of all of our decisions is around the city budget and its potential impacts on city employees. There’s a long-term structural imbalance and, at some point, the next mayor is going to have to make a decision that has the potential to impact thousands of city workers. We want to make sure that the next mayor is someone who is going to prioritize those workers.”

The decision to which Malone referred involves the city’s revenue cap, a proposition anti-tax activists helped pass in 2004 which limits the amount of property taxes Houston may collect each year, forcing the city to reduce its tax rate when property values increase. It’s a rigid austerity measure of the type which became popular nationally in the 1970s as white suburban families, many of whom had fled the urban core, received services through their neighborhood homeowners association instead of the city proper. (In 2019 the state legislature enacted a similar law limiting how much local governments may increase their property tax revenue without voter approval.) Not so coincidentally, since the measure passed, many of Houston’s wealthiest neighborhoods have created their own Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, which reserves a portion of property taxes to be spent only within their boundaries, effectively allowing them to hoard their accumulated wealth and avoid sharing with the rest of the city. The revenue cap has saved the average Houston homeowner a cumulative $950 over the past decade, the Houston Chronicle reported, but it has cost the city some $1.8 billion that could be spent on roads, parks, and, yes, firefighters’ salaries.

Financial projections from last year’s budget forecasted deficits of anywhere from $114 million and $268 million during the next mayor’s first term. As property values continue to increase, the thinking goes, the city is nearing a fiscal cliff, and public workers’ jobs could be among the first round of sacrificial offerings. Unions, wanting to prevent that, need a powerful ally in the budget fight and Whitmire, whose political acumen and deep pockets make him a favorite in the race, seemed a natural choice. (Notably, the AFL-CIO endorsed Turner in his 2015 run, but declined to do so in 2019; it’s possible that backing an unproven progressive candidate this year, only to be potentially burnt again, was also part of the organization’s calculus.)

