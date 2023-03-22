Greg Abbott’s Authoritarian Power Grab of Houston’s Public Schools

Over the years, evidence has piled up suggesting that these kinds of school takeovers are ineffective and that the primacy of standardized tests constrains schools to “teach for the test”—forcing teachers to achieve arbitrary scores to maintain their good standing. Meanwhile, the charter schools pitched as a remedy are often “intensely segregated settings,” according to a 2010 UCLA Civil Rights Project study. In Texas, more charter school districts than public school districts received an F accountability rating from the TEA, according to The Texas Observer. But school choice isn’t really about any of these things.

At the TEA’s takeover announcement, Commissioner Mike Morath said, “Even with recent improvements, and despite good intentions from many, Houston ISD as a system continues to allow chronically low achievement in multiple schools.” In 2022, the TEA gave Houston ISD a B ranking, above 611 other school districts or charter campuses, including the state’s second largest, Dallas ISD. In Morath’s view, “State intervention is necessary” to “shore up support for students in those schools.” But state intervention to what end? Before he was TEA commissioner, Morath, an evangelical tech entrepreneur, was a school board trustee in Dallas, where in 2014 he was the face of the “home rule charter” movement, an effort by business leaders (including John and Laura Arnold of Arnold Ventures, who recently helped open a nonprofit newsroom in Houston) to convert the entire school district into what amounts to a charter school system. Had this project succeeded, it would have removed school board elections entirely, as well as the safeguards on teachers’ jobs, making them easier to hire and fire. At the time, Alliance AFT, the teacher group with the largest membership in Dallas ISD, called it a “power grab.” Eventually, the plot fizzled. A year later, in 2015, Morath jumped from his position on the school board to become Abbott’s TEA commissioner.

“The entire American schooling system is predicated on students having no agency over their time in schools, what they do, and what they prioritize,” said Uyiosa Elegon, an activist in Houston who started organizing in high school around a lack of funding across the district. He was one of the early members of the Houston ISD Student Congress, a group that formed in 2014 to bolster student voices in school board meetings and citywide decision-making when it comes to education. (Alvarado is a current member of this organization.) “We need to do everything imaginable to get away from the language of good school/bad school, failing school/passing school. We know property values in predominantly Black and brown, low-income neighborhoods are not fairly estimated or valued,” he said, and the same goes for schools. For this reason, Elegon has advocated for lowering the voting age to 16 so school boards see students not as a data and test score problem to be solved but as constituents with legitimate concerns. He asked me, “Can you imagine what it would look like for a school board member to have no choice [but] to make sense to young people during their campaigns?”