The DOJ Barely Scratched the Surface of Minneapolis Police Thuggery

The breakthrough, however, did not last long. In November 1948, on the strength of a landmark speech on civil rights at the previous summer’s Democratic convention, Humphrey won election to the U.S. Senate, launching his national political career. The mayoralty went to the City Council’s president, Eric Hoyer, who shared Humphrey’s liberal politics but lacked his savvy and daring. In succeeding decades, the city’s top job vacillated between relative progressives such as Arthur Naftalin and R.T. Rybak and three terms of Charles Stenvig, a police officer brought into City Hall by waves of white backlash in the 1960s and 1970s. The police chief after Ed Ryan, Glenn MacLean, was no match for his predecessor’s rectitude, intellect, and energy. The Minneapolis Police Department reverted to its inbred, aggressive norm, as it has kept reverting under every liberal mayor or reformist police chief since. Despite all that Humphrey achieved for the nation—collaborating with Lyndon Johnson as senator and then vice president to push through the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, and Fair Housing Act—his effort to overhaul policing in Minneapolis remained forever unfinished.

Many of the reasons are simple enough to identify. For nearly all of Minneapolis’s municipal lifetime, the city charter has stuck it with a weak-mayor system, vesting virtually every major power except for naming the police chief in the City Council. As the historian Michael J. Lansing of Augsburg University in Minneapolis has shown, the dominant Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party has felt hamstrung by its alliance with organized labor when it came to contending with the powerful and politically conservative Police Officers Federation. The union’s president at the time of George Floyd’s murder, Bob Kroll, was an ardent public supporter of Donald Trump. Even during the 1930s and 1940s, when Blacks and Jews cumulatively accounted for less than 5 percent of Minneapolis’s population, the police force was drawn from white ethnics. These days, instead of hailing from in-city blue-collar neighborhoods, many cops come from the largely white suburbs and exurbs that encircle an ever more diverse city with its populations of African Americans, Native people, and Somali, Ethiopian, and Hmong immigrants or refugees.

Perhaps the most subtly frightening part of the George Floyd case was that two of the three officers who were complicit in his death were themselves minorities—one Hmong, another mixed-race. The police officer convicted several years earlier for shooting dead an Australian tourist in a residential neighborhood was Somali-American. What these seeming anomalies say, at least interpreted in light of the last 86 years of policing in Minneapolis, is that a deformed version of cop culture can be even stronger than blood. Or, to take the bad-apple analogy on its own clichéd terms, the rot indeed spreads throughout the bunch.

