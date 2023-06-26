Meet the Democrat Who Warned Us About Kyrsten Sinema

“Look, I’m running on having spent the past 25 years on the forefront of fighting for a fairer economy and fighting against the climate crisis, and have a track record and real accomplishments I can point to in that work,” Cherny said. “What I say to Democratic primary voters is that Democrats have to make two decisions: One is how do we finally defeat David Schweikert? And I believe my background as a businessperson, as a prosecutor, having served in the military, sets me up to reach those voters who have decided they’re done with Schweikert but need a Democrat who’ll do a good job. The second question Democrats have to answer is, ‘How do we send a Democrat to Washington who is going to be able to make a real impact and who Democrats can trust to fight for their values and priorities?’”

The race figures to be one of the country’s most competitive. The Cook Political Report rates it a toss-up. In 2022 Senator Mark Kelly won the district by about 24,000 votes, two years after Joe Biden barely won it with a slim 1.5 percent margin. That Schweikert is a very conservative member of Congress only helps Democrats’ chances. He has a lifetime score of 94 percent from Heritage Action for America and has a 100 percent rating from both the National Right to Life Committee and the Susan B. Anthony List (as well as a 0 percent rating from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund in 2021–2022 and 24 percent from NARAL Pro-Choice America in 2020)—hardly the profile of a typical incumbent in a competitive seat.

And operatives describe the 1st as the swingiest of swingy districts.