ICE Uses D.C. Takeover Video to Hype Up Fascism

A masked agent then tells the camera, “We’re taking America back, baby”—a process that apparently entails disregarding D.C. residents’ rights—and, continuing in Spanish, “This is for America. The United States is number one.”

ICE is dedicated to removing criminals from American cities, and D.C. is no exception.



Bizarrely, the video also indicates that the agents, in removing the sign, revealed a dildo that had been perched behind it. The sex toy is blurred in ICE’s video, but it can be clearly seen in photos shared online by Koma, who reported that, according to residents, the gaggle of agents had actually left the dildo at the scene of their free speech violation.

Within hours of the banner’s removal, another sign was reportedly put in its place, which states, “No deportations in Mount Pleasant,” and “No a la migra (‘No to ICE’).” Another sign that was hung up since then reads: “They are fascists. We are artists. We melt ICE.”