ICE Uses D.C. Takeover Video to Hype Up Fascism
Later in the video, there was a bizarre twist.
In a brazen show of disdain for the First Amendment, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a video Sunday of eight masked agents tearing down a sign protesting the agency’s presence in Washington, D.C.
The video, which Alex Koma of Washington’s NPR member station posted about on Friday, shows the agents surrounding the banner in the District’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood—which reads “Chinga la migra (‘Fuck ICE’).” Mount Pleasant melts ICE”—before ripping it off a fence.
A masked agent then tells the camera, “We’re taking America back, baby”—a process that apparently entails disregarding D.C. residents’ rights—and, continuing in Spanish, “This is for America. The United States is number one.”
Bizarrely, the video also indicates that the agents, in removing the sign, revealed a dildo that had been perched behind it. The sex toy is blurred in ICE’s video, but it can be clearly seen in photos shared online by Koma, who reported that, according to residents, the gaggle of agents had actually left the dildo at the scene of their free speech violation.
Within hours of the banner’s removal, another sign was reportedly put in its place, which states, “No deportations in Mount Pleasant,” and “No a la migra (‘No to ICE’).” Another sign that was hung up since then reads: “They are fascists. We are artists. We melt ICE.”
ICE captioned its video: “Make D.C. Safe Again!” But it seems like the only thing federal troops accomplished was violating the First Amendment and unveiling a dildo.