Here’s a Conspiracy Theory: RFK Jr. Is a Tool of Pro-Trump Agitators

Maybe we shouldn’t get so carried away with national surveys 14 months before the Democratic convention in Chicago. Yes, it is notable that Kennedy is walloping a third candidate, spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, in the RealClearPolitics polling averages. But no poll this month of Democrats shows Kennedy with more than 17 percent support. And there is no way of knowing at this stage how much of that backing stems from ephemeral name recognition.

Kennedy poses the biggest threat to Biden in New Hampshire, a state where the president may not even be on the primary ballot. Last December, acting on ill-considered orders from the Biden White House, the Democratic National Committee voted to dislodge New Hampshire as the opening-gun primary, replacing it with the state that saved Biden’s fortunes in 2020: South Carolina. Determined to keep its first-in-the-nation status, New Hampshire is slated to hold a primary for both parties in mid-January. It is likely that Biden will neither campaign nor advertise in what the national party would consider an illegal primary. Ray Buckley, the longtime state Democratic chair, tried to sound optimistic as he told me, “We very much hope that the president will be on the ballot and campaign here.”

Political reporters (not known for their subtlety) will be apt to treat a mid-January New Hampshire primary as a referendum on Biden, even if the president has to depend on an underfunded local write-in effort. An avalanche of articles and a blizzard of TV reports will hark back to the 1968 New Hampshire primary, when antiwar crusader Eugene McCarthy won an impressive 42 percent of the vote against Lyndon Johnson running as a write-in. McCarthy’s miracle in the “snows of New Hampshire” prompted a dithering Bobby Kennedy to belatedly declare his candidacy and helped drive LBJ from the race.