Democrats (and Republicans) Have Challenged Their Party’s Incumbent President Before. It Never Ends Well.

This poll is not an outlier, though the problem may be worsening: An Associated Press/NORC survey in early February found that 37 percent of Democrats wanted Biden to run for reelection, a number that had dropped 15 points since the weeks prior to the 2022 midterm elections.

These meh numbers make Biden, who is expected to formally declare for a second term in the coming months, the most lackluster Democratic incumbent since Jimmy Carter. At this point in 1979 (more than a year before the party’s convention), an ABC News poll found that voters preferred Ted Kennedy to Carter for the 1980 Democratic nomination by a lopsided 59–35 percent margin.

And yet, not since the explosion of presidential primaries in the 1970s have the sentiments of a party’s voters mattered as little as they do now. A majority of Democrats may desire someone other than Biden, but they’re petrified by the idea of Trump’s political resurrection and divided about who would make a better nominee. That’s why no Kennedyesque spoiler has emerged this year—sorry, Marianne Williamson—and history shows why the Democrats had better hope it remains that way.