Democrats (and Republicans) Have Challenged Their Party’s Incumbent President Before. It Never Ends Well.

Most rules governing presidential primaries are made to be broken. In the modern era, no one had ever been nominated for president without finishing first (or, in one case, second) in the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary. That was an unalterable dictum of political success until Biden finished fourth in Iowa in 2020 followed by a dismal fifth-place finish in New Hampshire.

But there is one iron law that has endured since the nineteenth century: No sitting president has ever been reelected after facing a serious challenge for the nomination. If a significant political figure (or even a compelling gadfly) runs in the primaries, then the incumbent is effectively doomed in November or beforehand. Whether the party splinters over ideology or over the challenger’s ego, the result is the same. Four dramatic examples over the last half-century illustrate why.