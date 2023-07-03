DeSantis Just Bragged About Open Bigotry, and the GOP Will Follow

To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…



Reactions played out over the holiday weekend. Pete Buttigieg jumped in smartly, as he often does: “I just don’t understand the mentality of somebody who gets up in the morning thinking that he’s going to prove his worth by competing over who can make life hardest for a hard-hit community that is already so vulnerable in America.” Chris Christie was good: “I’m not comfortable with it, and I’m not comfortable with the way both Governor DeSantis and Donald Trump are moving our debate in this country.” The Log Cabin Republicans, whose raison d’etre is getting harder and harder to understand, called it “divisive and desperate.”

The Christie response was in keeping with the “I’m the sane guy” campaign he is fruitlessly attempting to mount. Will Hurd, the center-right former congressman who just entered the race, also criticized the ad. But more interesting was the response from the other GOP candidates. As I was writing this, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Trump himself had not uttered a word, far as I could tell.

I think we get the message here. We’ve seen it over and over. A Republican candidate tries to stand out from the field by making the most extreme statement or taking the most extreme position on an issue. At first it’s like, Whoa, did he really go there? But within a few days, everyone else has joined him. The canary in this grim coal mine has usually been Trump, who made open racism against Muslims the normal GOP position, as well as tacit (maybe I’m being kind here) embrace of white supremacy, contempt for democracy, and so much else.