Florida Looks to Pave its Roads With Toxic Waste

Matt Rota, senior policy director for the New Orleans–based organization Healthy Gulf, told me he believes Mosaic and other phosphate-mining companies are trying to greenwash the bill with their use of words like “recycle” to describe the process. “This is not the recycling of radioactive waste,” he said. “This is a way to hide it and dispose of it in an unsafe manner, spreading out exposure throughout the state and throughout the country.”

The nine-month window for the state to complete its study is unlikely to yield any new results about long-term detrimental effects, Rota said—those effects have already been well documented by the federal government, and less than a year isn’t a lot of time to dig up new information on a subject that has already been so thoroughly studied. In past studies, the EPA has raised concerns that roads could leach the hazardous material into groundwater over decades, not just in Florida but in other states with large concentrations of phosphogypsum stacks, such as Idaho. Mosaic also operates in Louisiana, another hurricane-prone state where stacks are prevalent.

Florida lawmakers say the sole focus of their study is to analyze phosphogypsum’s suitability for road construction. An amendment that would have allowed the state Department of Transportation to coordinate with the ​​Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Health to study the potential effects on “human health and the environment” was struck down, meaning that DOT will be the only agency looking into the idea.