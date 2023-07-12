Does It Matter That Many Politicians Today Descend From Slaveholders?

Genealogical journalism can still be an important tool when scrutinizing political candidates’ backgrounds, especially when their professed identities are part of their campaigns. New York Representative George Santos, for example, reportedly invented most of his biography, including where he attended school, what companies he worked for, and even where he came from. The most damning revelation was that he had allegedly fabricated a story about having Jewish grandparents who fled Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II. That would be a particularly potent biographical detail in a New York congressional race. But the grandparents in question were from Brazil, and Santos appears to have no documented Jewish ancestry at all.

Not every genealogical inquiry into a public official’s background is all that illuminating. In February, The Washington Post published a lengthy investigation into Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, one of the House GOP’s newest members, and her ancestral background. The Post found that Luna’s “embrace of her Hispanic heritage [has] come as a surprise to some friends and family who knew her before her ascent to the U.S. House this year.” It also cast doubt on her claimed ties to the Jewish faith, spurring other publications to make Santos comparisons, and reported that her grandfather had served in the Wehrmacht during World War II.

How a person defines their own racial and ethnic identity can be complicated, and there is nothing in Luna’s background that can truly be described as fraud. Though she was born with the Germanic surname of Mayerhofer, Luna’s Hispanic ancestry is genuine on her maternal side. While she may have overstated her links to the Jewish faith, her father apparently did convert from Catholicism to Messianic Judaism, according to the Post’s own reporting. And it should go without saying that the fact of Luna’s grandfather having served in Nazi Germany’s military tells us nothing about his granddaughter and her beliefs.