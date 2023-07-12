Does It Matter That Many Politicians Today Descend From Slaveholders?

Genealogical journalism is an increasingly common feature of political reporting. Some Americans have always been interested in tracing the family trees of the nation’s presidents or certain other famous people. But the wealth of online genealogical databases makes it easier than ever for the average citizen who knows where and how to look for such things. As an amateur genealogist myself, I am always thrilled to see this type of research become more accessible. As a journalist, I am a little more hesitant about the utility of some of these inquiries—and somewhat dubious about what lessons, if any, can be drawn from them.

Most genealogical research is done for personal reasons. But some genealogists also try to trace famous people’s family trees as well. Presidential ancestry has always drawn outsized curiosity from American researchers. Contemporary genealogists have often tried to find interesting tidbits about presidential candidates by researching their family history. This was a typically benign endeavor: One report during the 2004 election, for example, found that George W. Bush and John Kerry were sixteenth cousins, three times removed. Given that both men come from New England families with centuries-old roots in North America, it would have been more surprising if they weren’t distantly related.

Barack Obama’s ancestry drew even more curiosity during the 2008 presidential election for, well, obvious reasons. Again, some of it was good-natured. In 2008, the New England Historic Genealogical Society reported that Obama, through his mother, was related to multiple former presidents, including Bush. Obama himself joked on the campaign trail from time to time that he was distantly related to then–Vice President Dick Cheney. Riffing off of the candidate’s maternal Irish ancestry, one Irish band even released a viral folk song of sorts titled “There’s No One as Irish as Barack O’Bama.”