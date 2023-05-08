How Clarence Thomas Keeps the Influence Machine Running

This privacy goal aligns well with one of Thomas’s own missions on the court. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently voted to make it easier for wealthy Americans to influence the political system. His opposition to any campaign-finance contribution limits is already well known. Less appreciated is Thomas’s consistent belief that disclosure requirements, especially in the political sphere, generally violate what he describes as a First Amendment right to anonymously participate in politics.

In the 2010 case Citizens United v. FEC, for example, Thomas signed on to most of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion that struck down major provisions in the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act. This was no surprise: He had previously voted against the law’s core provisions as a dissenter in McConnell v. FEC, one of the first cases to consider its constitutionality. In Citizens United, however, Thomas parted ways with even his fellow conservatives when it came to the law’s disclosure requirements for campaign contributions.

Kennedy wrote that keeping the disclosure requirements, which courts had previously upheld, was especially important as the court struck down other restrictions on corporate campaign spending. “With the advent of the Internet, prompt disclosure of expenditures can provide shareholders and citizens with the information needed to hold corporations and elected officials accountable for their positions and supporters,” he wrote. “Shareholders can determine whether their corporation’s political speech advances the corporation’s interest in making profits, and citizens can see whether elected officials are ‘in the pocket’ of so-called moneyed interests.”