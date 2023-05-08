How Clarence Thomas Keeps the Influence Machine Running

The Thomases’ lucrative friendships hardly end there. Another important pal is Leonard Leo, an executive vice president at the Federalist Society. Leo is one of the centers of gravity around which the rest of the conservative legal movement orbits. He played a key role in confirming almost every Republican-appointed justice since Thomas. The judicial power broker often spends his time with Crow and Thomas on various outings. Leo also paid Ginni Thomas, Clarence’s wife, roughly $100,000 for “consulting” for the Judicial Education Project whilst endeavoring to keep her name off of any related financial records.

Thomas’s allies and defenders, who are legion in conservative circles, have an impressive array of defenses for all of these transactions. National Review’s Rich Lowry mocked ethics concerns about the highly favorable rental arrangement for Thomas’s mother with the headline “BREAKING: Harlan Crow and Clarence Thomas Once Conspired to Aid a Penniless Widow.” Mark Paoletta, Thomas’s friend, biographer, and apparent spokesman, claimed that Thomas wasn’t required to disclose the tuition because Thomas’s grandnephew—whom he has raised as a son since the age of six—doesn’t legally count as a “dependent child” under the Ethics in Government Act.

The most interesting defense came from Leonard Leo, who spoke to The Washington Post about the payments he made to Ginni Thomas and the “Judicial Education Project.” He noted, correctly, that she had a long history in conservative activism that predated both her marriage to the justice and his confirmation to the Supreme Court. As for his instruction to keep her name out of financial records, Leo had an explanation for that too. “Knowing how disrespectful, malicious and gossipy people can be, I have always tried to protect the privacy of Justice Thomas and Ginni,” he claimed.