How Disabled People Are Left Behind in Climate Disasters

When disaster strikes, local and state governments respond first. These governments are obligated to make their disaster responses accessible, according to the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. However, this is seldom accomplished, experts and disaster survivors like Fashik say.

For examples of this kind of poor planning at the local level, look no further than the multiple lawsuits filed against governments or officials alleging they discriminated against disabled people by failing to consider and respond to their needs during emergencies. One of the earliest such cases was a federal class action lawsuit against the City of New York and Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2011 following Hurricane Irene. Plaintiffs included disabled New Yorkers who could not access emergency housing or had been turned away from shelters: These shelters, the complaint says, had insufficient signage for blind and low-vision persons, and ramps that wheelchair users needed were behind locked gates. The city’s official evacuation maps featured text too small for some users to read, and televised emergency announcements did not have American Sign Language interpreters. In November 2013, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that New York City had discriminated against people with disabilities in its failure to plan for their needs.

Another issue in the New York City case was the lack of accessible transportation to facilitate evacuations. Bloomberg ordered a shutdown of transportation services hours before Hurricane Irene made landfall and told New Yorkers to use cabs to reach shelters. However, only 1.8 percent of yellow taxicabs and only 0.2 percent of other for-hire vehicles were accessible to wheelchair users at the time. Fashik said she evacuated in a personal vehicle during Hurricane Matthew, but she no longer has a car that can accommodate her wheelchair; she said she does not know how she will leave if she is told to evacuate this hurricane season. People with travel-limiting disabilities who do not have accessible transportation also struggle to reach distribution points for needed supplies following a disaster.