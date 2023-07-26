“The breadth of these attacks is overwhelming,” said Kelly Hall, the executive director of the Fairness Project. “In the same way that we’re seeing broad attacks across states on voting rights generally and how people access the ballot box, we are also seeing a broad set of attacks on what people get to vote on once they make it to the ballot box.”

The efforts to stymie citizen-led ballot measures were the result of a multistep process, argued Hall. She cited increased polarization in state legislatures resulting in gerrymandered districts, as well as the success of recent ballot measures in red states on issues such as Medicaid expansion, raising the minimum wage, and marijuana access. (After Missouri legalized recreational marijuana via ballot measure, the state Senate majority leader said its success “maybe indicates it’s a little too easy to get things through initiative petition.”) Hall continued that the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the fact that the “abortion rights position won everywhere [it was] on the ballot” in 2022 are “accelerating this trend.”

The report particularly highlights an upcoming vote in Ohio on a measure that would increase the threshold for adding an amendment to the state constitution to 60 percent. As I’ve previously reported, that vote will occur next month, despite a move by the state legislature last year to all but eliminate August special elections, with the oblique purpose of preventing the passage of an amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.