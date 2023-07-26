South Dakota places particular onus on petition circulators, who must verify each petition sheet in the presence of a notary, as well as undergo a special registration process and wear a specific ID while collecting signatures. Signatures must also be collected on a single page in 14-point font, creating a so-called “beach towel effect,” which describes how the ballot measure petitions themselves can become several feet wide and long once unfolded. (South Dakotans voted down a measure to increase the threshold to 60 percent last year.) The compounding of requirements leads to what Hall considers to be a “death by a thousand cuts” effect on getting measures on the ballot.

“You can figure out how to hold up a fold up a beach towel sized piece of paper and overcome it. But then also managing that with the notary, also managing that with registering each of these volunteers with the state—one thing on top of the other is what then ultimately makes it such a problem,” Hall said.

The Fairness Project report also highlights “attempted post-passage sabotage” in order to “slow-roll or block” the implementation of ballot measures. For example, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican legislature undermined a citizen-passed initiative that allowed most people with prior felony convictions to vote by requiring that these people pay off all fines and fees before that right is restored. In Mississippi, the state Supreme Court struck down a ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana on a technicality and then delegated the responsibility to reset the petition process to the state legislature, which has thus far not taken any action.